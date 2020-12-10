Two arrested for trying to enter Sint Maarten with false documents

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Alpha Team have been kept busy with the ongoing investigation into forged documents that have been taken place this year. At the end of November 2020, the team again arrested several persons traveling with false documents.

The first arrest was made on Tuesday November 24th 2020, when the male suspect with initials M.H.D. tried entering the island via the airport with a forged passport that was detected by the immigration officers. The falsified passport was immediately confiscated. After being interrogated by members of the Alpha team, the suspect was put on a flight to his country of origin.

On Wednesday November 25th 2020, members of the Alpha team arrested a second person with the initials F.W. was who also tried to enter the island via the Airport with a false travel document. The falsified travel document was immediately confiscated. After being interrogated by members of the Alpha team the suspect was transported to the Philipsburg police station where he was held pending deportation.

The Alpha Team is a joint multidisciplinary team that is composed of the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department and Border Control, the Koninklijke Marechaussee and the Coast Guard.