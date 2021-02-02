THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY…WATCH AND PRAY!!

We must continue to bind the spirit of death, premature death, accidents, destructive fires, drowning, suicide, terrorism, violence, blood sacrifice and the shedding of innocent blood in the name of Jesus Christ. We must fast and pray to dismantle voodoo, witchcraft and obeah networks and satanic sects. By the power of God and in the name of Jesus Christ we must send the fire of God against all evil altars in the land. We must silence in the name of Jesus Christ every satanic voice that is chanting, praying evil prayers, spells and curses from satanic altars. We must bind the marine spirits and all the marine witchcraft generated from the marine and water kingdom under the sea. We must pray in the name of Jesus Christ and cancel all the evil programmed into the elements to bring death and destruction, individually and by the masses. God has given us His people power over all the power of the enemy!!! People of God ARISE AND PRAY!