THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY…WATCH AND PRAY!!

Pastor Jacqueline Richardson
February 1, 2021
Last month I posted what the Lord was telling me about the month of February. People of God, we have to increase our prayer and fasting during the month of February. I’m seeing a lot of warfare in the spirit and a lot of wrestling in the heavenlies during the month of February. It is a crucial month for many because of the spiritual warfare! A matter of life and death spiritually/physically for some. Please don’t take this post lightly!!! Pray and ask God for angelic assistance for you, your family and possessions. My spirit is weeping as I write!! People are mocking, resenting and hating me because of the warnings I share in obedience to God, but I will continue to obey God and not be distracted. No blood will This is no time to play and mock! IT IS TIME TO PRAY!!
There is a shifting happening in the core of the earth!! There is a stirring happening in the bottom of the ocean!! PEOPLE OF GOD WE HAVE TO PRAY!!! We have to turn to God like never before!! We have to ask God for mercy!!!
I’m seeing a massive earthquake in the Caribbean region, with domino effect that will affect a lot of the islands. We need to pray and ask God for mercy.
We must stay on the wall and stay prayed up and encouraged. We must fast as the Lord leads and stay intuned with the Holy Spirit like never before. We must keep our ears to the mouth of God and obey His instructions whether we understand them or not.
Pray for the USA, Bahamas and the Caribbean, especially the British Virgin Islands, Jamaica, Grenada, Trinidad, Dominica, St. Kitts, St Lucia, St Vincent, Haiti, St Maarten and Puerto Rico! Pray against destructive earthquakes, rain storms, wind storms, volcanoes, tornadoes and tsunamis in these locations.
It is imperative in the month of February that we know what the Lord is saying to us individually and as a body.
There is no need for fear or panic. All we need to do is abide in Jesus Christ and lean in Him to protect and direct us.
We must continue to bind the spirit of death, premature death, accidents, destructive fires, drowning, suicide, terrorism, violence, blood sacrifice and the shedding of innocent blood in the name of Jesus Christ. We must fast and pray to dismantle voodoo, witchcraft and obeah networks and satanic sects. By the power of God and in the name of Jesus Christ we must send the fire of God against all evil altars in the land. We must silence in the name of Jesus Christ every satanic voice that is chanting, praying evil prayers, spells and curses from satanic altars. We must bind the marine spirits and all the marine witchcraft generated from the marine and water kingdom under the sea. We must pray in the name of Jesus Christ and cancel all the evil programmed into the elements to bring death and destruction, individually and by the masses. God has given us His people power over all the power of the enemy!!! People of God ARISE AND PRAY!
I’m seeing unusual weather events…unusual breaking news…shocking media coverage…exposure in the CHURCH…exposure in POLITICS…exposure in HOLLYWOOD…exposure in WASHINGTON DC…exposure in the SPORTS WORLD…exposure in FAMILIES…exposure in the PRIVATE AND PUBLIC SECTORS…and breaking news out of the UK…breaking news out of PARIS…breaking news out of AFRICA…breaking news out of IRAN…breaking news out of CHINA…breaking news out of ROME…breaking news out of the CARIBBEAN…breaking news out of the BAHAMAS…secrets and hidden things brought to light! Public shame as EXPOSURE uncovers the dark things, the things swept under the rug, and the things done under the table…God will expose the drug rings, gang rings as money is passing hands even in law enforcement and the five fold ministry, bishops and among ‘church folks’!
The meteorologists and scientists will not be able to explain certain events…not just February for all of the mentioned but throughout the year…A lot of this can be aborted if we the people of God exercise 2 Chronicles 7:14. Our land is in desperate need of HEALING!!! GOD IS CALLING FOR GENUINE REPENTANCE INDIVIDUALLY AND NATIONALLY!!!
Some will weep…some will mourn…some will run but they can’t hide…some will be cut off suddenly…a changing of the guards…WAKE UP CALLS!!!
In the midst of it all, God will cover and protect the righteous. Let us keep in the whole armor of God and keep our eyes fixed on Jesus Christ as we fight the good fight of faith! WE MUST REFUSE TO BECOME DISTRACTED OR DISCOURAGED IN FEBRUARY BECAUSE OF ALL THE UNUSUAL EVENTS AND NEWS!!! There will be glory after this! The devil cannot stop the unprecedented move of God but he will try nevertheless! We are already more than conquerors in Christ Jesus! We must walk in FAITH and FEAR NOT!! God forewarns us so we can be forearmed!! As we fast and pray may God intervene like only He can , cancel the plots of the devil and have mercy upon us all!!
Not all of these things will happen in February but some will begin, other things will continue throughout the year.
There will be a mighty outpouring of the Holy Spirit in MARCH!! STAY PRAYED UP!! SHALOM!!
SINNERS PRAYER
Dear God,