SKOS CELEBRATES CATHOLIC SCHOOLS ’ WEEK 2021  From February 1st to the 5th, 2021

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten (aka SKOS) has been established since 1890. It is the competent authority for 8 schools. There are 6 Primary Schools and 1 English High School and six Early Childhood Stimulation Groups. The Foundation caters to over 2000 students and dedicated staff members.

The Foundation will be celebrating its annual Catholic Schools’ Week from February 1 through February 5th, 2021 to enhance the unity amongst our schools and to celebrate our 131st year of Catholic Education on St. Maarten. Some activities have been planned to highlight this occasion. Staff and students will attend Communion Services this weekend(Jan. 30 & Jan.31 ) dressed in their school uniform.

This year’s theme is ” We are called to be Courageous, for our God is Great!

During the week the staff and students will be challenged to be courageous in these difficult times. This will be possible because we trust in God, who is Great!

Students will be given the opportunity to view videos, listen, write or dramatize stories of courageous men and women in our community and in the world.

They will be encouraged to imitate these courageous qualities. These activities will be posted on the school’s own Facebook page or website. Staff and students will also receive a video message with words of encouragement from our Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Adam Oleszczuk SVD. A theme song has also been composed by our music teacher, Mr. Dennis Amajan. The week will close on Friday February 5, 2021 with virtual sessions for our staff. The students will have no school on that day. I wish the staff and students of the Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten a spirit-filled week!