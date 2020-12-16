Rotary Sunset Donates School Benches To MGDW

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – With a high rise in COVID-19 cases on the island and in effort to promote physical distancing in schools, the students at Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School are proud recipients of twenty new school benches. The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset donated the school benches earlier this month in a brief ceremony held at the school.

The hard-working volunteers dedicated two weekends to complete and paint the benches. The school benches were constructed by Canizus Design NV, while over twenty Rotarians and prospective members primed the benches and painted them blue, which is the school’s official color. The benches were also branded with plaques that display the club’s logo.

“We are extremely grateful for their contribution to our school, which I hope will last for a long time. It is contributions like this that serves to support and strengthen every facet of our school,” said Stuart Johnson, School Manager of Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School.

“As COVID-19 has forced us to physically distance, there is limited seating for the students at the school. This donation goes beyond the students, as these benefit the students, but also persons in the community who use the school for extracurricular activities. Projects like this are very rewarding for our members and potential members, as they are able to foster their volunteerism skills,” Rotary Sunset President Elisia Lake stated.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Mr. Martin Canizus of Canzius Design NV for his selfless partnership in this initiative and his continued support towards the club’s hands-on projects.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Cole Bay at 7:30pm. Due to COVID-19, the club currently meets via Zoom. The club can be contacted via email at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.