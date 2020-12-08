Rotary Sunset Donates Hand Sanitizers and Dispensers To Primary Schools

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – As schools reopened to on-campus learning on November 16th, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset saw the dire need to donate hand sanitizers and dispensers, which are key components for schools to operate safely in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset, spearheaded by Youth Service Chair Kimberley Duzong and her committee, handed over sixteen automatic dispensers and eight 1-gallon bottles of hand sanitizer to a management team representative of four primary schools. Each school received four dispensers and two 1-gallon hand sanitizer refills. The handing over ceremony was held at the Emilio Wilson Park. With Rotary International’s Disease Prevention and Treatment month being recognized in the month of December, the club saw it fitting to ensure this donation was made possible.

“The work of Rotary begins in the community, and every community has its own unique needs and concerns. While we serve in countless ways, through The Rotary Foundation we have focused our efforts in six key areas to maximize our impact. These areas encompass some of the world’s most critical and widespread humanitarian needs, with one of them being disease prevention and treatment. Disease results in misery, pain, and poverty for millions of people worldwide. That is why treating and preventing disease is so important to Rotary, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic plaquing the island of St. Martin and the world,” the club stated.

The receiving primary schools were St. Dominic, Methodist Agogic Centre JAG Campus, Ruby Labega, and Sr. Regina. Members of the management teams of the different schools expressed their heartfelt thanks and gratitude towards receiving the automatic dispensers and hand sanitizers. They ensured that the items will be put to great use to help prevent and control the infectious virus in their respective schools. The club is delighted that it can provide these schools with the means to protect the health of their pupils and staff.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Cole Bay at 7:30pm on the second and fourth Monday of every month. Due to COVID-19, the club currently meets via Zoom. The club can be contacted via e-mail at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or via its official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.