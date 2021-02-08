Rotary Sunset & Cupecoy Sunset Toastmasters host Level Up Workshop

South Reward, St. Maarten – The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset and the Cupecoy Sunset Toastmasters Club hosted the “Level Up” workshop at the St. Dominic High School from 9:00am to 3:00pm on Saturday, January 30th. The workshop offered five sessions comprising of Career Perspective, Public Speaking and Communication, Budgeting, Time Management, and Building Your Self-esteem. The objective of this annual workshop serves to provide the youth with reinforcement and support as they prepare for the workforce and higher education.

Presenting on Career Perspective was Rotarian Suenah Laville-Martis, and Semona Sorton conducted the Public Speaking and Communication workshop. Immediate Past President Jaida Nisbett presented on the topic Budgeting, MP Ludmila Duncan conducted the Time Management workshop, and Rotarian Fabiana Richardson empowered the students with the Building your Self-esteem segment.

A total of 39 students from the Charlotte Brookson Academy, Milton Peters College, St. Maarten Academy, St. Dominic High School, St. Maarten Vocational Training School, and Sundial school attended the workshop dressed in business casual attire, which was a requirement of the workshop. Also during the day, which was filled with very informative sessions, local Soca artist “King Vers” rendered motivational words to the students, stressing the importance of becoming a well-rounded individual and ended his talk with a brief, yet energetic performance.

“January is Vocational Service Month on the Rotary calendar. Vocational Service is at the heart of Rotary, which was founded on the classification system of membership. ‘Level Up’ continues to allow the members and supporters of the club to share their professional knowledge in their respective vocation to educate our youth. With Cupecoy Sunset Toastmasters Club supporting this venture and establishing a mutual agreement to host this year’s workshop, it is evident that both clubs understand the importance of growth and improvement of professional skills, especially among our youth. We will ensure that we find new ways to sharpen skills of our future leaders as they prepare to face the real world. The more knowledge an individual gains of a specific skillset, the more confidence they will have when performing these skills as they mature,” President Elisia Lake of Rotary Sunset stated.

A very elated President Damien Schmidt stated: “On behalf of Cupecoy Sunset Toastmasters Club, we were very excited to be a part of this amazing project. Rotary is all about community development and Toastmasters is all about personal development, so this was a very great project for us to collaborate and work together on. The students were also excited and got a lot of ideas to think about. This project is also important because it introduces these young minds to topics that are not covered in schools. Ultimately, we look forward to these students being triggered and motivated to continue to develop themselves”.

Vice President for Education of Toastmasters Sunset Cupecoy, Adecia Rutherford, added that the workshop was timely, motivational, and impactful while supporting our future leaders in preempting and overcoming the challenges that lie ahead in the journey of life.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset and Cupecoy Sunset Toastmasters Club would like to thank all schools and students for assisting and taking part in the workshop. A special thank you is also extended the various presenters who shared their knowledge with the attendees and St. Dominic High School for allowing the clubs to use its facilities to host the workshop.