NV GEBE INFORMS

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Management of NV GEBE has taken note of the feedback received regarding its notice to temporarily interrupt the water supply to the Soualiga Drive in Philipsburg on Thursday, February 11, 2021 and thanks the general public for its input.

Interim Manager, Dr. Sharine Daniel stated that the Customer Care of NV GEBE is far reaching and aims at all times to ensure that clients and the community at large are duly informed when the services of electricity or water are required to be interrupted for maintenance work. This is to always ensure the least bit of inconvenience to persons within the applicable areas. Furthermore, Dr. Daniel, remains cognizant of the fact that the availability of water is of great necessity in warding off the COVID 19 disease causing virus and has therefore discussed the postponement of the maintenance work with her Distribution Manager, Mr. Patrick Drijvers.

Dr. Daniel explained that to remain abreast with the maintenance schedules of the electricity and water network, there will be times when interruptions cannot be avoided and that Thursday’s interruption is one such case. To lighten the affects this will have on the related areas, NV GEBE will now readjust its maintenance schedule to permit the work to be carried out during the hours of three and six instead of the morning hours. She will further like to inform all customers and the public that the electricity and water network of NV GEBE, although intricate, is designed to shut off small or large areas and to include or exclude others, despite their nearest vicinity, and that this is always taken into consideration prior to any execution of maintenance.

Interim Manager, Dr. Daniel informs that in her four months of managing the utility company, she has instituted an “open door policy” and urges the community to make use of her way of work. She asks all persons who require information, wish to provide ideas, or discuss or report company related matters to send an email to gebesxm@nvgebe.com.