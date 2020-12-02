NV GEBE Donates to Sundial School

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — NV GEBE recently donated a check to the Sundial School to purchase head phones, adaptors and CAT 6 Cables for the IT Department / Computer Room. The headphones will provide the much needed learning tool for the students as they familiarize themselves with the new norm at their school.

In an invited statement the Principal of Sundial, Mrs. Regales stated that receiving this donation to assist with the aspect of online blended learning. The students and staff are truly grateful to NV GEBE for their generous donation towards the continuation of education.

“We are pleased to lend our support to the Sundial School, its students and teachers during this challenging and unprecedented time,” said Dr. Sharine Daniel in a statement, Interim Manager of NV GEBE. “This significant need for online learning tools presented an opportunity for NV GEBE to fulfill what we consider to be a vital part of our corporate responsibility to our community.”