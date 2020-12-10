NHFM celebrated international volunteers day with a hike to Fort Amsterdam

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — With the Christmas season and the spirit of the holidays approaching us, it is important to acknowledge the gift of giving and in doing so, now more than ever volunteers performed services, have become paramount in the community, both in economic and social development, especially on our culturally rich island of St. Maarten.

The National Heritage Foundation and Museum (NHFM) organized a breakfast and hike to for our volunteers to Fort Amsterdam, a modest gesture of appreciation for a gargantuan contribution to our culture and heritage, from volunteers and board members. NHFM would like to take this time to express heartfelt gratitude to our volunteers.

These young women and man have played pivotal roles in preserving and promoting St. Maarten s culture. December 5th, 2020 was INTERNATIONAL VOLUNTEERS DAY .

The sunny Saturday began and ended with both board members and volunteers sharing laughter and comradery, in fruitful fellowship. A clue stimulated by a quiz led to a hike to Fort Amsterdam.

The NHFM, once again would like to commend the volunteers on their continued services and with that, we say Thank You! Let us continue to manifest in our actions, the true meaning of others before self.