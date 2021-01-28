New 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Now Available at Motorworld with

Innovative Bold Design and Driver Convenience Technologies

Striking Design Cues with Advanced Lighting Signature Technology

New Advanced Driver Convenience and Safety Features

Motorworld, the authorized dealership for Hyundai, introduces the new 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with a freshened design motif, advanced front and rear lighting signatures and extensive new driver safety and convenience features.

Bold New Look

The bold new face of the Santa Fe is enhanced with a wider, three-dimensional grille and a striking T-shaped LED illumination signature, including daytime running lights. The new silhouette sports a horizontal cabin profile, scalloped lower door panels and a long, highly-defined hood, with character lines extending from front to rear. Sharp shoulder crease lines connect front and rear LED lights, while rear reflector accents visually link the LED rear taillights.

The profile of the Santa Fe features a large daylight opening (DLO) with a satin surround that provides a sleek appearance with excellent visibility. The alloy wheels receive all new designs. The roof side rails have a fresh design, and power-folding side mirrors with turn-signal indicators and puddle lamps are now available. The interior is also redesigned, cocooning the driver and passengers in premium luxury.

2021 Santa Fe Highlights

Exterior

New front and rear bumper fascia, grille, headlamp, tail lamp and LED lighting signatures

New power-folding side mirrors and puddle lamps

New front and rear skid plates and muffler design

New alloy wheel designs

Interior

New quilted premium Nappa leather seating surfaces and soft-touch padding

New premium door panel accents and eco-suede headliner

New center stack and console design with new lower instrument panel design

New 10 Color Ambient Lighting selections

Rear cargo area volume increased by one-half cubic foot

Technology and Multi-media

New, larger eight-inch audio display (formerly seven-inch).

New, segment-leading 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display

Remote Engine Start standard on all models

New Harman-Kardon premium audio system

New wireless charging pad for devices standard on all models.

New wireless Android Auto® and Apple CarPlay® (SE, SEL and SEL Convenience trim)

Interior Design

The Santa Fe interior now features a high-position console design indicative of a premium SUV interior. A new floating center console design adds a more spacious feel throughout the cabin. Available premium materials, including soft Nappa leather, soft-touch padding, new ambient lighting, 12.3 inch Digital Instrument cluster and a new 8 inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto further enhance the luxurious character of the interior. A multi-layered, three-dimensional instrument panel and contrasting seat stitching convey premium touches throughout the cabin. Santa Fe’s large DLO enhances the feeling of openness for occupants with generous amounts of natural light. In addition, rear cargo area volume has increased by one-half cubic foot through optimization of the interior packaging. The 10 Color Ambient Lighting enhances the overall atmosphere to the driver’s pleasure and satisfaction.

Powertrains

2021 Santa Fe now offers three new and improved powertrain options. The standard powertrain is a Smartstream 2.5-liter multi-point injected (MPI) four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, replacing the former 2.4-liter engine. This standard four-cylinder engine produces an estimated 180 horsepower with effortless driving in a wide variety of conditions. The new 2.5-liter engine fuel economy is targeted to increase approximately eight percent over the 2020 powertrain from these improvements. The top trim model comes with a 3.5L V6 with 272 horsepower, for the ultimate performance and driver engagement.

All-New HTRAC® All-Wheel Drive

HTRAC® Advanced AWD System

Santa Fe offers Hyundai’s HTRAC® All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) system standard on ALL models.

The HTRAC AWD system was developed as a multi-mode system, providing an electronic, variable-torque-split clutch with active torque control between the front and rear axles. The driver-selectable HTRAC Snow, Sand, Mud, Normal, Comfort, Sport and Smart modes help provide confident control in all weather conditions. The Sport setting gives a more agile feel by sending more available torque to the rear wheels, for a sporty dynamic feel when desired. This system has a wider range of torque distribution variability than many competitive systems and has been tuned to conditions such as straight-line acceleration, medium- and high-speed cornering, and hill starts.

Ride Comfort and Driving Confidence

Ride comfort, handling and driving confidence are enhanced through key developments in the body structure, braking system and rigidity of the 2021 Santa Fe. The braking system was significantly enhanced with a high-capacity booster, increased rotor size and refinements to the ABS/ESC system for smooth and confident function in a wider variety of adverse driving conditions.

The 2021 Santa Fe body structure includes increased high-tensile steel for greater body rigidity, improving ride and handling while reducing weight. Noise from acceleration is reduced from a redesigned isolation pad in the instrument panel structure. In addition, the aerodynamic coefficient of drag (Cd) for Santa Fe has improved from 0.34 to 0.33 Cd through redesigned undercovers for the subframe, engine compartment, and center/rear floor areas.

Advanced Technologies, Connectivity and Convenience

2021 Santa Fe also receives a new 8” Inch Touchscreen with Wireless Apple Car Play/Android Auto, Remote Engine Start with Smart Keyless Entry & Push Button Start and a segment-leading 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument gauge cluster. Wireless Smartphone Charging makes it easier than ever to keep devices fully-charged on the go.

Premium Infotainment and Sound Systems

Santa Fe offers a premium sound system that is perfectly tuned to the acoustic qualities of its upscale interior. A 630-watt, 12-speaker, Harman-Kardon premium audio system with an 11-channel amplifier features Clari-Fi™ music restoration technology and Quantum Logic™ Surround Sound technology. Clari–Fi works in real-time to rebuild audio details lost in digitally compressed music, while Quantum Logic™ extracts signals from the original recording and redistributes them into an authentic, multidimensional soundstage for playback that is clear, refined and full of detail. The result is a more robust and enjoyable on-road listening experience.

Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® are now available on all Santa Fe models. For passengers, dual front and rear USB outlets are available (one for power/data and three for power).

Standard Features on All Santa Fe Models:

New 8” Touchscreen with touch sensitive main menu buttons

Wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto

Rear View Camera and Parking Sensors

Smart Key with Push Button Start

Remote Engine Start

Wireless Smartphone Charging Pad

HTRAC® All-Wheel Drive

7 Terrain Driving Modes (Snow, Mud, Sand, Smart, Eco, Comfort, Sport)

LED ‘T’ Shaped Daytime Running Lights

Electrically powered adjustable driver seats

Additionally, all Hyundai models come with a 5-year warranty for peace of mind. Don’t delay, contact Motorworld to get your New 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe!

For further information, please contact:

Motorworld

A: Welfare Road # 20, Colebay

T: +1 (721) 544-5294

W: www.motorworldgroupsxm.com

E: sales@motorworldgroupsxm.com