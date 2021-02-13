Motorworld Supports St. Maarten National Heritage Foundation & Museum with Charitable Contribution

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The St. Maarten National Heritage Foundation and Museum aims to promote, protect and study every aspect of the history, culture and natural environment of the island of St. Maarten and its surroundings. In pursuit of this daunting undertaking, the St. Maarten National Heritage Foundation & Museum is currently working on revamping their services and re-engaging the community through their various outreach efforts.

In order to achieve these objectives, the St. Maarten National Heritage Foundation & Museum found themselves in need of assistance from local organizations and vendors. When approached with the initiative, Motorworld Group of Companies was inclined to contribute to this great cause.

“Motorworld Group of Companies takes pride in supporting a viable organization such as the St. Maarten National Heritage Foundation and its vast range of community programs that further our long-term commitment to the preservation of the local culture and heritage of St. Maarten,” shares Tariq Amjad, Managing Director, Motorworld Group of Companies.

The St. Maarten National Heritage Foundation & Museum would like to express appreciation to Motorworld for receipt of its recent donation:

“The charitable donation from Motorworld will allow the Museum to purchase office and printing supplies to achieve its operational goals. The Museum’s distinct initiatives require a dedicated team effort and we hope that more organizations will follow suit. The Board of the St. Maarten National Heritage Foundation would like to thank Board Member, Ms. Ketty Leblanc who spearheaded this initiative and the management of Motorworld Group of Companies and other sponsors, who graciously assisted in this effort,” shares the Foundation’s Treasurer, David Richardson.

The Board would like to encourage everyone to continue to support and safeguard your community and your culture. For further information on the St. Maarten National Heritage Foundation and Museum’s programs, as well as, additional sponsorship and donation opportunities, please contact: +1721542-4917.