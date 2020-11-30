Ministry VROMI Traffic Alert: Partial Closure of L.B. Scott Road  

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development and Infrastructure (Ministry VROMI), announces that there will be a partial closure of a section of L.B. Scott Road on Monday, November 30, 2020.

There will be a partial road closure of a section of L.B. Scott road on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 9.00 pm until Tuesday, December 01, 2020, 5.00 am from the intersection Isis Road (St. Peters Pharmacy) until Daisy Road (Cake House).

The works will be carried out by the contractor Windward Roads B.V. and are in connection with N.V GEBE work that needs to be carried out on the roadway.

Motorists are advised to be vigilant and observant of the traffic diversion directional signs.

Ministry VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.



