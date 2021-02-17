Minister Ludmila de Weever announces use of all FDA approved antigen rapid tests for USA & Canadian passengers

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — After consultation and approval of Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richard Panneflek, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunications, Ludmila de Weever, is very happy to announce a move that will surely assist in increasing our tourist numbers and airline load factors.

As of February 17, 2021 passengers arriving from the United States of America and Canada can use all FDA approved rapid antigen tests for travel to Sint Maarten.

This includes those antigen tests with Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as well.

This does not include At Home Tests.

“This is a huge boost to our tourism sector and that confidence in our island is demonstrated even more when we see expansion of our airline service routes, such as the announcement by American Airlines for the service between Dallas-Fort Worth and Sint Maarten to commence in June 2021. This demonstrates that demand for travel to Latin America and the Caribbean is still high despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Minister De Weever.

The non-stop flight will run on Saturdays from June 5 until August 14, 2021.

Since 2019, representatives of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) and SXM Airport started the discussion about the possible seasonal route and the Ministry is thrilled to see it come to fruition.

“With this change in entry requirements, we expect to see increased stay-over arrivals and economic activity as well as the continuation of improved relationship with one of our larger carriers and I am grateful for the cooperation received from Minister Panneflek and his team.” the Minister De Weever concluded.