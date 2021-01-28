MHF and Safe Haven reinstate MOU

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Mental Health Foundation Interim Director Dr. Kitty Pelswijk and Safe Haven Executive Director Vanessa Fraser recently renewed its Memorandum of Understanding. The MOU will be focusing on providing psychiatric care services to women and their minor aged children who are the victims of domestic violence.

“The current pandemic has shown the importance of working hand in hand while building a robust collaboration between NGO’s to promote social wellbeing on St. Maarten. Agreements like this pave the way for the sharing of vital knowledge and expertise between MHF and Safe Haven, strengthening those most vulnerable in our community and ultimately saving lives,” stated Dr. Kitty Pelswijk.

Executive Director Vanessa Fraser reinstated, “At Safe Haven, We take an extensive approach to aiding women and their minor aged children of domestic abuse, offering a confidential emergency and transitional shelter where victims and their kids can sleep safely while we help them heal on a path towards recovery. The restoration of this MOU will provide the immediate attention needed to remedy the emotional scars of domestic violence through mentorship, counseling, medical, psychological and psychiatric care.

For more information on MHF contact +1721 542 1677. Safe Haven can be reached by +1721 523 6400.