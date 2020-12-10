Meeting between Philipsburg Merchants association and Sint Maarten Police Force. 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Philipsburg Merchants Association and members of Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM held a preparation meeting on Wednesday about the upcoming end-of-the-year busy season.

During the meeting that was held at the Philipsburg police station, police management team was informed that the businessmen in Philipsburg were preparing to reopen most of the business in the Philipsburg area. They also want to be informed about the safety plans being implemented by the police for Philipsburg.

The following points were discussed during the meeting were:

The busy upcoming Christmas season

Security aspects in the city center of Philipsburg

Parking in Philipsburg

Safe transition from the year 2020 to 2021

Both parties went over details for the upcoming season to ensure that all are on the same page in terms of regulations and safety procedures for Philipsburg.