God will cause the mouths of your accusers and those who slander your good name to be shut. They will see, hear and know that God is for you and that Jehovah El Gibbor is fighting all your battles and causing you to triumph every time. God will cause all those who rise up against you one way to flee before you seven ways.

MARCH ON IN MARCH! #5

This is the month where the healing balm of the Lord will flow into every area of your life and cause not only healing but wholeness to come. For many, medical reports that were positive for disease when repeated will be negative. God will cause a very strong wave of His healing power to flow in abundance throughout the earth.

Many who have been weeping and in tears will dry their tears in this month of March for this is the month where their morning will break forth and their joy will flow in abundance. This is the month where many will stand still and see the salvation of the Lord in situation that they know only God could have changed. MARCH ON IN MARCH! #6 March is the month when mountains will not only move but melt in the sea. God will arise and your enemies will be scattered. You will see the manifestation of prophetic words spoken from the mouth of God through His prophets concerning you come to pass. For many who have stood faithfully and did not bow to the pressure their wait is over.

Author: Jacqueline Richardson