MARCH ON IN MARCH! #1
Praise God He has speared our lives to see this groundbreaking month of March. If you have been trusting God and standing in Him know that this month will be a month of supernatural miracles for you. In this month, God is going to show Himself strong on behalf of His chosen and faithful. God will open effectual doors that no man can shut. The windows of heaven will be opened and the blessings of God that maketh rich will be outpoured.
This is a month in which many prayers will be answered and there will be much reason for many to rejoice. The God who parted the Red Sea is going to part many Red Seas in your life in March. God will move on the hearts of those who have been putting hindrances in your way and you will be give sudden favor. Doors that have been shut to you will swing wide open and you will hear the words “Access granted”.
In this month of March, God will cause your enemies to be at peace with you. Those that are for you will rise and fight for you in the natural and the spiritual while those who are against you will fall. People who you do not know will be used by God to bless you. Situations that seemed impossible will turn around and visibly work together for your good.
God will cause the mouths of your accusers and those who slander your good name to be shut. They will see, hear and know that God is for you and that Jehovah El Gibbor is fighting all your battles and causing you to triumph every time. God will cause all those who rise up against you one way to flee before you seven ways.
Many who have been weeping and in tears will dry their tears in this month of March for this is the month where their morning will break forth and their joy will flow in abundance. This is the month where many will stand still and see the salvation of the Lord in situation that they know only God could have changed.
Author: Jacqueline Richardson