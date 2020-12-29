Majority of “Dutch” Islands Have Approached United Nations

While the Parliament of St. Maarten passed a historicto finalize St. Maarten’s decolonization process by an overwhelming majority in November of 2020, it is worth bearing in mind that varying governmental, as well as, non-governmental bodies in Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, and St. Eustatius have also expressed their desires to finalize their decolonization.

ARUBA:

BONAIRE:

CURACAO:

ST. EUSTATIUS:

ST. MAARTEN:



Based on the information provided, it is clear to see that the majority of the “Dutch” islands have decided to seek United Nations assistance regarding the Netherlands and its continued disregard of UN Charter Article 73 and Article 2 in which it (the Netherlands) promises to fulfill in good faith “its obligations under the UN Charter.”

Bear in mind that Resolution 1514 (XV) declares that “the subjection of peoples to ALIEN SUBJUGATION, domination, and exploitation constitutes a denial of fundamental human rights” and “is contrary to the Charter of the United Nations.” Lastly, Article 6 of the UN Charter states “A Member of the United Nations who has persistently violated the Principles contained in the present Charter may be expelled from the Organization by the General Assembly upon recommendation of the Security Council.”

(The Netherlands has already been threatened with expulsion on two separate occasions due to its persistent violation of UN Charter principles regarding Indonesia’s right to self-determination.)