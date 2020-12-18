“Lay-bay” project officially completed

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (VROMI), Honorable Egbert J. Doran and the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication, Honorable Ludmila de Weever hereby informs the general public of the completion of the “Lay-Bay” project at W.G. Buncamper Road opposite the Vineyard Building in Philipsburg.

The project was initiated to address the limited embarking and disembarking terminals for safe transport of tourists for tour busses between the cruise ship terminal and Walter J.A. Nisbeth Road. Numerous agencies expressed their concerns, which fostered the collaborative effort between both ministries.

With the construction of the lay-by, it will alleviate traffic congestion by avoiding road blocks and allows enhanced management of the tour busses by their representing agencies. The lay-by is solely intended for use by the tour busses and prohibits parking or standing of any other vehicular activity.

The project commenced in June 2020. The execution of the works was carried out by the Department of Infrastructure Management in collaboration with the contractual contractor, Windward Roads. The project has been delayed awaiting the necessary signage.

On Monday, December 14th, 2020, Minister Doran along with his support staff, the Head of the Department of Infrastructure Management and representatives of Windward Roads visited the completed site on W.G. Buncamper Road. A safe procedure for tourists aboard tour busses to disembark at the head of our capital and explore Philipsburg and the surrounding area is realized with the completion of this project. “I commend the efforts of the staff members and the contracting company for their diligence in ensuring the full completion of the project as the area can safely accommodate our tourists moving forward.”, stated Minister Doran.