Governor’s Youth Awards For Excellence Program 2021

Harbour View – The Governor of Sint Maarten, His Excellency drs. E.B. Holiday, announced he will be hosting the second annual Governor’s Youth Awards For Excellence Program. Governor Holiday considers it important for young people to develop the qualities required to take an active and constructive role in Sint Maarten.

The Governor believes that cultivating an attitude of excellence is instrumental to developing such qualities. The Governor’s Youth Award for Excellence Program has therefore been designed to recognize youths, ages 13 through 19, who have performed above and beyond and excelled in specific fields in our community. The categories for which young persons will be recognized are:

1. Education –Youth Award for Excellence in Academics

2. Sports – Youth Award for Excellence in Sports

3. Arts – Youth Award for Excellence in Arts

4. Environmental protection – Youth Award for Excellence in Environment Protection

5. Community service – Youth Award for Excellence in Community Service

The Governor’s Youth Award for Excellence will be awarded to youths who have attained a level of excellence in the selected fields greater than that achieved by others, or whose performances have been so exceptional that these achievements have identified them as being clearly outstanding from others.

Selected nominees, their parents and their nominators will be invited to attend the Awards Ceremony. Winners will receive their Youth Award for Excellence at the Award Ceremony on June 24, 2021.

The 2020 winners of Governor’ Youth Award for excellence were:

– Sarah Bharwani, recipient in the category Environmental Protection;

– Nigel Alexander Adriana, co-recipient in the category Academics;

– Riya Baharani Khemchandani co-recipient in the category Academics; and

– Ray-Angel Clarence Antrobus Boasman, recipient in the category Arts.

Starting March 1, 2021, educational institutions, sports organizations, creative industries, environmental organizations, youth organizations, faith-based organizations, service clubs, community organizations or others who know a young person who deserves to be recognized for their outstanding achievements are requested to submit nominations using the nomination forms.

Nominations must contain detailed examples and supporting documentation of the achievements and activities of the nominated youth. It should also contain evidence of compliance with eligibility, general and specific criteria established in the award guidelines. Winners are selected based on a recommendation by the evaluation committee.

The evaluation committee is comprised of the following multi-disciplinary panel of professionals:

Mrs. Oldine Bryson-Pantophlet (Chairperson), Ms. Cassandra Janssen (Secretary), Dr. Rolinda Carter, Mr. Maikel Cornet, Ms. Clara Reyes, Mr. Rueben Thompson and Mrs. Fabiana Vanterpool-Arnell.

Persons and organizations are requested to submit typed nominations electronically via the nomination form no later than 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2021. For further details on the nomination process please see the Governor of Sint Maarten website http://www.kabgsxm.com or contact the Cabinet of the Governor of Sint Maarten via email office@kabgsxm.com. Responses to questions will be provided via the Governor’s website.