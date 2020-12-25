Government of Sint Maarten presents its ‘Civil Servants Christmas Special’

Philipsburg – Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs invites families and friends at home and abroad to share in the Christmas messages brought to you by the Government of Sint Maarten civil servants. The virtual “Civil Servants Christmas Special” will be available for viewing on December 24th, at 9:00 am and rebroadcasted on Christmas Day via the Department of Communication (DCOMM) media outlets (SXMGOV Facebook & YouTube) and via Sint Maarten Cable TV Channel 115 on Thursday, December 24 and Friday, December 25 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

In this time of COVID-19, and in the remnants of the echoing after effects and continued building back period after Hurricanes Irma, and Maria, citizens of our friendly island have faced many challenges. Acknowledging those challenges that we have faced and still have to endure, a cross section of employees within the Government of Sint Maarten have come together to share with you holiday cheer, the spirit of goodwill and great tidings for the Christmas season.

“I invite the public of Sint Maarten to sit back and partake in this joyous and festive Christmas video presentation by our Civil Servants, notwithstanding the difficult year we have all endured. I have participated in the program and I must say it was a wonderful experience to share in the spirit of Christmas,” stated Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

The “Civil Servants Christmas Special” is a virtual Christmas wish coming from the hearts of the civil servants wishing everyone season’s greetings, expressed through their various talents and gifts of voice, dance, spoken-word, and storytelling. The Virtual “Civil Servants Christmas Special” also features the 2020 Christmas Message of Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.