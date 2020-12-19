Emmanuel writes to PM seeking answers and details about COHO

~ Says people must understand what’s coming ~

The Prime Minister and her government must answer urgent questions and provide truthful clarity to the people of St. Maarten about the COHO entity that is about to take over their lives. So says Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel as he submitted a letter to the PM, via the Secretariat of Parliament, on Friday.

Emmanuel said he will “not let up” and will “not stop asking questions” about the drastic change that is about to occur on St. Maarten in return for a third tranche of liquidity support. He said Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs came to Parliament and spoke in “general terms” without providing clear answers to anything. “It was clear that she herself doesn’t know but Parliament had to rubber-stamp. It is the choice and free-will of other MP’s to go along, not this MP. Not while I know the people of St. Maarten, its government apparatus, companies, civil servants and more doesn’t know what’s coming either,” the MP said.

MP Emmanuel framed his questions around the following approach will ask additional depending on her answers: