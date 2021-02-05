CPS continues to hold stakeholder information sessions about COVID-19 vaccine rollout 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development & Labour (Ministry VSA) Collective Prevention Services (CPS) continued with its stakeholders COVID-19 Vaccine awareness campaign on Wednesday evening where two virtual presentations were given to the faith-based organizations and the Indian Merchants Association (IMA). On Thursday evening, sessions were held with the Community Councils and the Senior Citizen Organization.

Incredibly good and important questions were brought forward from the community leaders. At the end of all meetings, the role of the community leaders was discussed, as they play a vital role in stopping the spread of misinformation within their respective communities. The CPS looks back at five very constructive and engaging meetings and for the support coming from the communities.

Information was provided by the Head of CPS: Epidemiologist Eva Lista-de Weever and assisted by Dr. Leigh Bowman also from CPS. Dr. Raghosing and Bregje Boetekees, operational manager of the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) was also present to answer questions.

The community representatives were briefed about the COVID-19 vaccine; how the rollout will take place on Sint Maarten; and a Question & Answer segment at the end of the session.

The same presentation was given about how vaccines work; how they are developed; how the COVID-19 vaccine was developed so fast; which vaccine will the Sint Maarten population receive; safety and efficacy; what side effects can be expected; who should get the vaccine and why it is so important to get vaccinated; vaccination locations, procedures, and registration.