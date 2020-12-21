COVID UPDATE: December 16 – 19, 2020

8 confirmed COVID-19 cases today

As of December 19th, there were eight (8) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of two (2) persons; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and thirty- eight (138). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand three hundred and twenty- three (1323).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and thirty- two (132) people in home isolation. Six (6) patients remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand one hundred and fifty- nine (1159). Two hundred and fifty- five (255) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1712 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 9715 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek strongly encourages the community to refrain from mass gatherings during the holidays. It is your duty to protect yourself and your loved ones safety.

21 confirmed COVID-19 cases today

As of December 18th, there were twenty- one (21) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of twenty- three (23) persons; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and thirty- two (132). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand three hundred and fifteen (1315).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and twenty- six (126) people in home isolation. Six (6) patients remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand one hundred and fifty- seven (1157). Two hundred and forty- six (246) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1696 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 9715 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Make your health a priority and adhere to the mandatory guidelines implemented. We are seeing an increase in the confirmed cases and if this trend continues, we will take drastic measures to reduce further spread of the virus. Please refrain from mass gatherings during the holiday’s, wash your hands frequently, wear your mask and watch your distance.

18 confirmed COVID-19 cases today

As of December 17th, there were eighteen (18) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of twelve (12) persons; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and thirty- four (134). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand two hundred and ninety- four (1294).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and twenty- eight (128) people in home isolation. Six (6) patients remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand one hundred and thirty- four (1134). Two hundred and twenty- four (224) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1680 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 9430 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek hereby encourages all to refrain from mass gatherings during the holiday’s. Make it a priority and continue to wash your hands, wear your mask and watch your distance when in public places.

11 COVID-19 recoveries today

As of December 16th, there were seven (7) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of eleven (11) persons; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and twenty- eight (128). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand two hundred and seventy- six (1276).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and twenty- five (125) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand one hundred and twenty- two (1122). Two hundred and eight (208) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1673 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 8856 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

In efforts to further control the spread of the virus, Minister Panneflek urges all to wash your hands, wear your mask and watch your distance when in public places.We must work together to achieve our goal of flattening the curve.