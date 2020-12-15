COVID UPDATE DECEMBER 14 2020: 24 COVID-19 recoveries today

As of December 14th, there were seventeen (17) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of twenty- four (24) persons; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and twenty- four (124). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand two hundred and forty- nine (1249).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and seventeen (117) people in home isolation. Seven (7) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand and ninety- nine (1099). One hundred and ninety- seven (197) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1661 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 8306 people

throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek urges the public to follow the mandatory regulations implemented in order to reduce further spread of the virus. Continue to wash your hands, wear your mask and watch your distance.