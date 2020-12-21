COVID-19 Relief Group is still raising funds

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — “The launch was on Sunday but the drive still continues”. This is now the slogan of the COVID-19 Relief Group (see attached photo of the organizers) who held its first fundraising radio/telethon last Sunday at the University of St Martin. At the end of the day, 98 persons had donated a total of 4,476 US dollars and 4.359 guilders. The Group had expected to raise more funds so as to be able to assist more people who are in need. Seeing the limited amount of money that was raised, the Group has decided to continue the drive and has begun to knock on the doors of companies and businesses.

Besides, because of the limited amount of funds raised thus far, the COVID-19 Relief Group has decided to only assist persons with food and medication at this time. Persons will need to complete a form which they can obtain via the churches that fall under the following umbrella church organizations: the St. Maarten Council of Churches, the Seventh Day Adventist Church and the St. Martin United Ministerial Foundation.

Prior to the radio/telethon on Sunday, the COVID-19 Relief Group registered some 50 phone calls, which shows that the need for financial aid in our community is great. As a community we must have compassion for our brothers and sisters in need and do what we can to help.

The COVID-19 Relief group would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the 98 persons who donated to this worthy cause and to the 24 volunteers who came out on Sunday to assist with driving, serving and with the counting and reporting of the funds as they came in. A special thank you also goes out to PJD2, Radio St Martin, TV Carib, the University of St Martin, TELEM, UTS, Xerox, KFC, and Domino Pizza for their support.

Since the fundraising effort still continues, people who were unable to donate last Sunday can still do so by giving their donation to one of the three clergy men: Father Adam, Pastor Cuvalay or Apostle Wilson. Donations can also be directly deposited on or transferred to the Republic Bank to the account of the St. Martin United Ministerial Foundation.

The US dollar account is number 1001567 and the NA guilder account 1001568.

For more information you can also contact Julian Rollocks at +5-999-523-0181 or Wycliffe Smith at 1-721-580-9474.

