Confiscated drugs destroyed

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Monday, March 15th, 2021 around 05.00 pm, on instructions from the public prosecutor, a large amount of confiscated narcotics was transported to a location in the Cay Bay area and destroyed under supervision of personnel from the KPSM and Customs and Fire Department.

The narcotics, which consisted of soft and hard drugs, were burned late last evening. The drugs were confiscated over a period of months by the various law enforcement agencies on Sint Maarten.

The Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM would like to thank all partners who participated in the safe disposal of the confiscated narcotics.