Beyoncé Williams winner of ‘The Face of Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio (SXM)’ 2021

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio is pleased to announce Beyoncé Williams as the winner of its first annual SXM Model challenge. Beyoncé is now ‘The Face of Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio’ for 2021.

From November last year 12 models between 13 and 23 years old participated over a six-week span in which each week new challenges in the field of modeling had to be faced. Based on their performance during each particular challenge, every week one participant was ‘eliminated’ from this year’s ‘The Face of Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio’ while the others proceed to the next week.

The final 6 contestants, Maliek Short, Sharees Thomas, Mijiala St. Luce, Tianna Mathew, Tefari Francisco Prevoo and Beyonce Williams took part in the Grand Finale that took place late January 2021 at Holland House Beach Hotel. This wonderful and well organized event was witnessed by a sold out crowd while being entertained with music, dance and different model runs.

For this year’s ‘The Face’, Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio partnered up with Caribbean One TV. Part of this great partnership is that winner Beyoncé Williams is now qualified and presented the opportunity to be a finalist in the Caribbean One Brand Ambassador Search (COBAS) 2021. This can be a life changing opportunity for Beyoncé who is an intellectual, beautiful and talented young lady from our beautiful island of St. Maarten.

The Caribbean One TV Brand Ambassador winner will:

Gain exposure the Caribbean Global Market (CGM)

Win US$ 25,000 cash prize

Secure a model Contract

Reign as Ambassador for one-year

Participate in exclusive Photo & Video shoots

Have the opportunity to host the TV Series ‘Runway with Caribbean One streaming’

The goal during each of the challenges was to highlight the beautiful history and culture of St. Maarten and St. Martin combined with touristic highlights of our beautiful Island. To emphasize these historic, cultural and touristic gems, the challenges were held at locations like Fort Amsterdam, Fort Louis, the Courthouse, Freedom Fighters roundabout and Emilio Wilson Park,

‘The Face of Stacy-ann Taylor Studio’ would not have been possible without the sponsorship and help of Holland House Beach Hotel, Sun Sea Sand Luxury Villas, BZSE Law, Imagen Graphics, Marvel Painting Company, Hopfit SXM, Glam Fashion Boutique, CC1, Biguine Hair Salon St. Maarten, St. Maarten Department of Culture, St. Maarten Tourist Office, Office du Tourisme St. Martin, Oyster Bay Beach Resorts & Coral Beach Club, Brazilian Bikini Store SXM, Villa Les Jardin Bellevue, Penha, Maleona’s, Plush Boutique, Captain Alan, Villa Amalia, Chily Content, Coral Beach Club, We are SXM and Magic of the Caribbean.

Last but not least, a special thanks needs to go out to the following persons that volunteered and contributed their free time, energy and knowledge towards this project: Vanina Gerard, Alexandra Hubert, Rudolph Davis, Cameron Hyman, Elvis Harrigan, Thomas Prost, Keoma Hamer, Ricardo Bethel, Howard Villarreal, Jose Williams, Larry Photo SXM, Kai Latouche, Alvin Prescod, Souleyman photography, Tracy Dawkins, Charisse Piper, Erslyn Richardson, Kelvin Danny, Trevor Downer, Nicole & Wilfred Williams, Tavania Mathew, Jaerella Gomes, Tishelle Daye, Mickaela Williams, Daphne Prevoo, Cheqiuta De Meza, Anil Gopaul, Iesha Harrigan, Clara Reyes, Paul Boetekees, staff of Holland House and Marc van Iersel.

Before Stacy-Ann started her own Studio, she worked as a professional make-up artist and product specialist at MAC Cosmetics as well as a senior sales clerk for Liz Claiborne and Qui Boutique. With all the experiences gained in the makeup and fashion field, Stacy-ann decided to establish her own Studio to bring her knowledge together and help clients with makeup artistry, image consultancy, creative concept development, photography assistant and models. For this last group Stacy-Ann specifically started the modeling agency.

For interested companies or media outlets that would like more information about Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio or schedule a personal interview with Stacy-Ann, please contact her directly by phone: +1721-5226866 or by email info@stacyanntaylorstudio.com.