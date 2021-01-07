All New 2021 Volkswagen Nivus Introduced to the St. Maarten/St. Martin Market and the Region for the First Time Ever – Beautiful. Modern. Versatile.

With striking lines and a strong personality, the newly developed 2021 Volkswagen Nivus bears in its design one of the characteristics that make it unique in the market. The Nivus’ design is innovative, attractive and, at the same time, functional.

“We are proud to be among the leading markets to introduce the Volkswagen Nivus for the first time ever. With the unique fusion of innovative style, luxurious comfort and affordable quality, this innovative, attractive and functional design of the Nivus is truly ideal for the local community and the surrounding region,” shares Tariq Amjad, Managing Director, Motorworld Group of Companies. “The new Volkswagen Nivus represents much more than a new model. It is a brand attitude, with new colors, new features and new technologies that resonate more with people.”

One of the design highlights is the ‘C’ pillar’s fast and fluid slope. From the side, the Nivus has a strong coupé profile. Its proportions and volumes define an athletic and modern character. The exclusive design, 17-inch light alloy wheels and the pronounced fender protectors also contribute to create a harmonious unity, with a sporty and vibrant attitude.

Built with premium German engineering, Nivus’ front end carries the typical Volkswagen’s design DNA. The headlights are connected to a very dominant grille and the striking hood lines, defining the car’s robust character. The LED headlights, the LED DRL (daytime running lights) and the fog lights, also in LED, give the Nivus a unique visual identity, with a precise and efficient lighting performance for all usage conditions. On the grille, the new Volkswagen’s logo is simpler and bi-dimensional. It is debuting in the Nivus, the first model to show it in this region.

The Nivus’ rear end is a show by itself: a horizontal element unites an extremely elegant piece, worthy of premium-segment models. The stretch into part of the side is a unique junction of esthetics and functionality. In the upper side, a spoiler integrated into the rear lid generates a stretching effect in the roof, an essential detail to define the Nivus’ sporty coupé style.

Modern and Connected

The Nivus has really arrived to inaugurate a new digital age for Volkswagen, with lots of technology. With new reference in connectivity, the VW Play is a technological mark in the industry and brings a series of benefits for the customers. The VW Play is one of the main Nivus’ innovations. The multimedia central provides an intuitive usability experience unprecedented in the market. With an extremely high resolution 10-inch screen, touch-sensitive, anti-scratch and ‘virtual buttons’, this platform is not only one of the most modern connectivity resources, but also grants a series of services and streaming. It’s the only compact SUV in it’s class with a 10” Large Touchscreen Display as standard.

Associated with the digital panel (Active Info Display), it creates two large digital islands in the Nivus’ dashboard. There are two interconnected 10-inch screens (the size of a tablet), providing unprecedented connectivity and entertainment for a vehicle in this segment. This digital cockpit counts with an intuitive, logical, intelligent and modern interface, which can be operated through the new steering wheel, the same used in the New Golf. Simultaneously with the Nivus debuts also the VW Play APPs, a virtual store created exclusively for the Volkswagen customer, to download applications directly through the VW Play as easy as downloading an application in a memory to deliver more convenience to the Nivus’ customers.

The VW Play also offers the Cognitive Manual integrated to the vehicle (the Nivus is the first car to provide this resource), capability to read virtually all media formats, excellent audio quality and an incredible connectivity capacity with smartphones Android and Apple.

Safety First

Thanks to the MQB Modular Strategy, also used in the models Polo, Virtus and T-Cross, it is possible to adopt equipment so far available only in upper segment vehicles.

Fatigue Detector, ISOFIX and top-tether to fix child seats in the rear seat, Kessy (keyless doors opening and engine start), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HHA (Hill Hold Assist), and rearview camera are other safety and comfort items present in the Nivus. Headlights and rear lights use LED, as well as the DRL (Daytime Running Light).

The ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) is one of the Nivus’ most advanced features. It allows the driver to adjust the speed and the distance he wants to keep from the vehicle ahead. The system can automatically accelerate and brake. The Nivus is also equipped with the Emergency Brake, a system that when it identifies the imminent risk of a frontal collision, brakes the car autonomously, completely avoiding a collision, in some situations.

Consecrated structure, spacious interior and high performance.

Assembled on the versatile MQB Modular Strategy – which allows high construction flexibility thanks to its variable parameters (among them, the wheelbase) – the Nivus offers internal space ideal to carry up to five occupants with comfort. It is 4,266 mm long, 1,757 mm wide, 1,493 mm high and has a 2,566 mm wheelbase. The luggage compartment is a reference among compact hatches and even market compact sport-utes (SUVs), with a 415-liter capacity. This benefit is due to an extremely functional design, with a coupé-style body and benefitted by a longer overhang. The trunk lid can be opened through one of VW Play’s ‘virtual buttons’.

High performance, low fuel consumption and driving pleasure are the main characteristics of the Nivus’ powertrain. The engine is the celebrated 1.0 Turbo Charged 3 cylinder 200 TSI with Direct Fuel Injection. The transmission is a six-speed automatic. The 200 TSI engine has been met with excellent customer satisfaction.

Incredible Standard Features On all Nivus Models include:

10” VW PLAY Infotainment Touchscreen with Apple Car Play / Android Auto

LED Headlights & Taillights

6 Airbags and Other World Class Safety Technologies

Rear View Camera

In summary:

The Nivus opens a new market segment, with an innovative design combining SUV elements and sporty coupé lines.

Featuring two (2) 10-inch screens: with the Active Info Display and the new VW Play infotainment, the Nivus is a technologically advanced “smart car” with a comprehensive digital cockpit.

The Nivus offers advanced new model innovations with premium segment features, at an affordable price.

