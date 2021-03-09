20 Women Honored on IWD for Exemplary Work in their Community

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Women’s Desk, a division within Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) in collaboration with Prominent Women, honored 20 women on March 8, International Women’s Day (IWD) who have done exemplary work in the community especially during the COVID – 19 lock down.

The #ChooseToChallenge event was empowering, filled with laughter and cheer, enjoyed by all, and was well attended.

Considering the COVID-19 guidelines, the celebration was somewhat restricted/downscaled in an attempt to conduct the event efficiently as possible.

As such the following women were honored in the presence of the Minister of VSA, Richard Panneflek, a few guests, and the organizing committee.

The honorees were,

Ms. Ashma Berkel, Ms. Eva Williams,

Ms. Jacqueline Barry, Ms. Mary Bryson,

Ms. Avril Gumbs, Ms. Olivia Murray,

Ms. Sylma Serrant, Ms. Napolina Richardson,

Ms. Minerva Clement, Ms. Helen Christina – Romeo,

Ms. Rosemary Brown, Ms. Natasha Manuela,

Ms. Gracia Landolf, Ms. Rina Hector,

Ms. Hanisha Ajay Alwani, Ms. Amanda Vital – Bedminister,

Ms. Corinne Isaac, Ms. Mavlet Edwards,

Ms. Ilse Tempelmans – Plat.

The Master of Ceremonies (MC) for the event was Ms. Semona Morton, who did an excellent job, and the Keynote speaker was Apostle Napolina Richardson who spoke about cultural biases. The attendees toasted to committing to #ChooseToChallenge not only on March 8 but throughout their lifetime.

The organizing department and organization through this great event hope to encourage not only women but more people in the community to choose to challenge, for from challenge comes change which can help forge an inclusive country with extension to the world.

The organizing department and organization would like to thank, SXM Nectar, Oyster Bay Beach Resort, L’Esperance Hotel, Eleni Spa, the Indian Merchants Association, Christian’s Cookies and Goodies, Manrique & Caprilles, PRIME, Domino’s Pizza, Endless Summer, Caribbean Liquors and Nelly’s Touch of Elegance for their assistance in making this event such a success.