1249 companies processed by SSRP payroll support team

Open cases with missing documents are 6% of total cases

PHILIPSBURG – The Ministry of Finance and SZV announce that there currently is no backlog for Sint Maarten Stimulus and Relief, Payroll Support. Though there are open cases awaiting further documentation, that is merely 6% of the total cases processed for Payroll Support.

Though liquidity negotiations with the Netherlands had quite a few delays, payments were executed as quickly as possible. The 78 companies (open cases) still have time to submit their missing documents and receive support. Every case was processed within a two-month time frame, including companies that didn’t qualify for support.

The Ministry of Finance and SZV urge all businesses to ensure that they are submitting the correct documentation to avoid having a delay in processing and payment. “We will continue to work with the public as best we can to help you get the support you need” the Payroll Support Team reiterated.