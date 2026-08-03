When Justice Leaves the Jurisdiction — #JusticeForRyanGumbs

Ryan Gumbs died following a collision on A.J.C. Brouwer Road on June 11, 2026. He was riding a scooter. The man suspected of causing the collision, D.L., left the scene, remained away from the police for nearly 12 hours and later surrendered. He was known to the responding authorities, placed in investigative police custody and held under an extension that permitted his detention for up to ten days. Before that period expired, and before the case reached court, he was released to Immigration and deported to Jamaica.

Those facts expose a failure that cannot be disguised by procedural language. St. Maarten’s justice system removed an accused person from the jurisdiction while the criminal case arising from a man’s death remained active.

D.L. is presumed innocent. Whether his conduct was criminal is for the court to determine. The institutions that released and deported him, however, are accountable now. The public does not have to await a verdict before demanding an explanation for decisions made by the Prosecutor’s Office, Police Force, Immigration authorities and Minister of Justice.

The case appears to have been handled with the minimal urgency too often associated with what authorities regard as a routine scooter accident. But Ryan Gumbs was not a traffic statistic, and his death was not an administrative inconvenience. A person died. The suspect left the scene. Hours passed before he surrendered. Those circumstances required an investigation conducted with the urgency of a potential serious criminal offence.

Instead, the accused was placed beyond the immediate reach of investigators and the court.

Under St. Maarten law, a suspect may initially be held in investigative police custody for two days. Where urgently required for the investigation, the Public Prosecutor may extend that custody once for up to eight additional days. If further detention is justified, the prosecutor may ask the investigating judge to order pretrial detention.

The law does not require a suspect to be held for every available day. It does require the Prosecutor’s Office to assess whether continued detention is necessary and whether legal grounds, including a serious risk of flight, should be placed before a judge.

Here, the risk did not remain theoretical. The suspect was deported.

The Prosecutor’s Office must therefore explain why it did not seek court-ordered pretrial detention, assuming no such application was made. It must explain why a suspect who had already left the scene and remained unavailable for hours was considered sufficiently likely to cooperate after being removed to another country. It must also identify what arrangements were made to secure his return for the October 29 hearing.

Saying that the prosecution will continue is not enough. A case file can remain open while justice becomes practically unattainable. A trial date on a calendar is not the same as an accused person standing before the court.

Responsibility for this outcome cannot be passed from one institution to another. The Prosecutor’s Office controlled the criminal investigation and the question of continued criminal detention. Immigration dealt with D.L.’s residence status. The Minister of Justice had responsibility for the deportation decision. Each institution participated in a chain of decisions that ended with the accused boarding a flight while criminal proceedings remained pending.

Conflicting accounts of D.L.’s immigration position deepen the concern. Some reports have described him as undocumented. Other information indicates that he previously held lawful residence, operated a business and had a renewal application pending. Official records should settle that issue. Whatever his precise status, immigration enforcement should not have been allowed to compromise a prosecution arising from the loss of a life.

The different treatment of comparable cases makes the decision even more difficult to defend.

After the 2015 Airport Road collision that killed Ramesh Manek, prosecutors pursued manslaughter and an alternative charge of negligently causing death. The vehicle remained seized. The Netherlands Forensic Institute was consulted. Possible intoxication was investigated. Witness evidence, the position of the victim and methods of calculating the vehicle’s speed from surveillance footage were examined. That case was treated as a serious criminal investigation, not merely as a traffic file.

Recent fatal hit-and-run cases in Aruba show the same seriousness. In one, prosecutors pursued five charges arising from a collision that killed pedestrians. In another, proceedings remained active while a psychological assessment was still outstanding. The authorities preserved the criminal process while evidence was gathered and tested.

St. Maarten has also held foreign suspects without lawful residence in pretrial detention for months in serious armed-robbery cases before deporting them. Armed robbery and a fatal traffic collision are legally different, and detention must always be determined on the facts of the individual case. Yet these examples establish an important principle: neither foreign nationality, immigration status nor detention capacity automatically requires deportation before a criminal case has been heard.

Why, then, was removal treated as the appropriate course in the Gumbs case?

The apparent inconsistency is stark. In other cases, the justice system preserved evidence, retained control over the accused and allowed the criminal process to run its course. In this case, it relinquished that control before trial. The institutions involved must demonstrate that this difference resulted from law and evidence—not indifference, convenience or influence.

Limited capacity at Pointe Blanche prison is no excuse. Prison overcrowding is a longstanding institutional failure. Government cannot answer one failure by creating another. A shortage of detention space should never become an informal policy under which an accused person is removed from the jurisdiction while the family of a deceased victim is left to hope that he returns voluntarily.

The deportation may also impair the family’s ability to recover compensation. Depending on the evidence and insurance coverage, claims may exist against the driver, vehicle owner, insurer or another legally responsible party. Any award against D.L. personally, however, may be difficult to enforce if he has no accessible assets in St. Maarten. The family could obtain a judgment and still be left empty-handed.

This is not about placing a price on Ryan’s life. No award can return a father to his child, a husband to his wife or a son to his mother. Compensation can only provide legal recognition and practical support to those left behind. Even that limited form of redress should not be weakened by an unexplained deportation.

The circumstances have understandably produced suspicion that personal connections influenced how the case was handled. No publicly established evidence presently proves such interference. But institutions create distrust when their decisions appear inconsistent and they refuse to explain them. Public confidence cannot survive on assurances alone.

The Prosecutor’s Office and Ministry of Justice should publish a full chronology: when D.L. was released from criminal custody, who authorised his transfer to Immigration, what information supported the deportation, what stage the investigation had reached and how his presence at trial will be secured.

D.L. remains presumed innocent. The justice system is not presumed beyond scrutiny.

Ryan Gumbs’ death required urgency, rigour and accountability. What the public has seen instead is a suspect permitted to leave the scene, an investigation whose thoroughness remains unclear and a deportation that placed the accused beyond the immediate authority of the court.

Justice did not merely move slowly. It was allowed to leave the jurisdiction.

From a friend, family and a concern citizen.

Like this: Like Loading…