URSM Board Congratulates Hon. Claret Connor on His Appointment as Minister of VSA

PHILIPSBURG — The Board of the Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM) extends its warmest congratulations to the Honorable Claret Connor, who was sworn in this afternoon as Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA).

“Minister Connor assumes responsibility for a portfolio that touches the daily lives of every resident of Sint Maarten. His extensive experience in public administration, institutional management and national development equips him to provide the focused and compassionate leadership that this important ministry requires,” the URSM Board stated.

Minister Connor brings considerable knowledge and experience to the Council of Ministers. His years of leadership at the National Recovery Program Bureau, together with his previous service as a minister, have demonstrated his ability to manage complex responsibilities, build effective partnerships and advance initiatives aimed at strengthening Sint Maarten’s resilience.

The VSA Ministry carries responsibility for several critical national priorities, including accessible and sustainable healthcare, stronger social protection, responsible labor-market reform, support for vulnerable residents and the continued advancement of essential healthcare infrastructure.

“The challenges confronting the Ministry of VSA are significant, but so are the opportunities to bring meaningful and lasting improvements to the lives of our people. We are confident that Minister Connor will approach this responsibility with integrity, sound judgment and a firm commitment to achieving measurable results,” the Board added.

The URSM Board also commends Prime Minister and Political Leader Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina for providing steady leadership and ensuring continuity within the Ministry of VSA while carrying the portfolio in an acting capacity.

“We thank Prime Minister Mercelina for his leadership during the transition and for ensuring that the vital work of the ministry continued. Minister Connor now has the opportunity to build upon that foundation and work closely with the Council of Ministers, the dedicated staff of VSA and all relevant stakeholders to advance the well-being of the people of Sint Maarten.”

As Minister Connor begins this new chapter of public service, the URSM Board encourages him to remain guided by integrity, accountability, compassion and a people-centered approach to governance.

“The URSM stands firmly behind every effort that places people first, strengthens our institutions and delivers sustainable progress. We wish Minister Connor wisdom, strength and every success as he undertakes this important national responsibility.”

Congratulations, Minister Connor. May your tenure be defined by purposeful leadership, measurable progress and lasting service to the people of Sint Maarten.

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