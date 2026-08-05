UPDATE: Statia Police Report

KPCN conducts planned seatbelt compliance check

Sint Eustatius — On the evening of Monday, the 27th of July, the police conducted a planned traffic check on Theodore A. M. Pandt Boulevard on Sint Eustatius. This control specifically targeted the use of seatbelts.

During the operation, several cars were stopped. It was revealed that only a minimal number of drivers were wearing a seatbelt. Remarkably, a large number of drivers stated they were unaware of the legal obligation to wear one.

The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) reminds everyone that, pursuant to Article 82, Paragraph 1, Sub F of the Sint Eustatius Road Traffic Ordinance 2022 (Wegenverkeersverordening Sint Eustatius 2022), both the driver and passengers of a motor vehicle are required to wear a seatbelt.

For their own safety and that of others, the police urge all road users to always fasten their seatbelts before driving off. Regular controls will continue to take place in the coming period.

Scooter theft

Sint Eustatius — On Monday, the 6th of July, a report was filed regarding the theft of a purple Yamaha Mio Gear scooter with license plate M-192.

Between 10:00 PM on Friday, July 3, and 6:30 AM on Saturday, July 4, unknown persons stole the scooter.

The scooter was parked in the yard of a residence on Kruisweg on Sint Eustatius. The case is currently under investigation.

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