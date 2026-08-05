UPDATE: Saba Police Report

Arrest for assault and making threats

SABA – On Monday, the 3rd of August, around 10:35 AM, a 19-year-old man with the initials L.C.L.L. was arrested at the Fort Bay Harbour on Saba for assault and making threats.

The suspect had assaulted another man and threatened to kill him. The investigation into this case is ongoing.

Driver injured after accident with scooter

SABA – On Saturday, the 1st of August, around 9:00 AM, the central control room received a report regarding an accident involving injuries on J.Z. Ridge Road on Saba.

Upon arrival of the police, it turned out to be a single-vehicle accident in which the driver of a scooter fell onto the road surface for reasons yet unknown, sustaining injuries in the process.

The victim was not wearing a helmet. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment and was later airlifted to Sint Maarten for further medical care. The scooter was confiscated because the driver did not possess a valid driver’s license.

Arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol

SABA – On Saturday, the 1st of August, around 9:00 AM, a collision took place on Peak Street on Saba. Upon arrival of the police, it turned out to be an accident without injuries in which two cars collided head-on. It appeared that the two vehicles had encountered each other on the hill and they failed to see each other and collided while taking a turn.

In accordance with the “botsen is blazen” policy, a breathalyzer test was administered to both drivers.

This revealed that both drivers had consumed more alcohol than legally permitted. It involves a 26-year-old man with the initials S.C.A.R. and a 35-year-old man with the initials S.A.J.J. They were brought to the police station for a breath analysis.

The suspect with the initials S.C.A.R. was issued a 3-hour driving ban, and the driver’s license of the suspect with the initials S.A.J.J. was confiscated.

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