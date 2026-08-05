TEATT opens FCCA mentorship opportunity to young Sint Maarten women – Up to three candidates may be nominated for ten-month cruise-industry initiative

POND ISLAND – The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) is inviting eligible young women from Sint Maarten to seek consideration for nomination to the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association’s Young Women’s Mentorship Initiative, Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten announced during a live press briefing on Wednesday.

TEATT has been invited to nominate up to three candidates for the ten-month programme, which will connect selected participants with senior female leaders from the global cruise industry.

The initiative is designed to provide mentorship, executive exposure, professional development, cruise-industry familiarisation, networking opportunities, educational support and greater insight into the range of careers available in tourism and cruising.

Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten said the opportunity forms part of the Ministry’s wider objective of connecting young people to professional networks and leadership opportunities within industries that are important to Sint Maarten’s economy.

“This is an opportunity to invest directly in our young women and help prepare them to become future leaders and decision-makers within one of our country’s most important economic sectors,” Heyliger-Marten said. “The initiative gives participants direct exposure to senior leaders and a better understanding of the range of careers available in tourism and cruising.”

Under the eligibility requirements provided to the Ministry, applicants must be women between 18 and 24 years old, be nationals of and reside in Sint Maarten, possess a valid passport and any required travel visas, and be available to travel internationally. Applicants cannot be employed by government or be immediate family members of government officials.

The FCCA nomination deadline is August 17, 2026. Because the Ministry must review submissions and select its nominees before that date, interested young women are urged to consult the Government of Sint Maarten website immediately for the Ministry’s local submission deadline, full requirements and application instructions.

“Opportunities like this can open doors, but first you must be willing to step forward,” Heyliger-Marten said. “I strongly encourage eligible young women with ambition, leadership potential and an interest in tourism or the cruise industry to apply.”

The Ministry will assess the applications received and may nominate up to three candidates for consideration by the FCCA. A TEATT nomination does not, by itself, guarantee final selection into the programme.

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