Statia Government Provides Update on GTI Fuel Oil Spill

SINT EUSTATIUS — The Statia Government recognizes the concern within the community regarding the fuel oil spill at the Global Terminal Investment (GTI) terminal and wishes to reassure residents that the safety of our people and environment remains our highest priority.

Upon receiving preliminary information about the incident, the Acting Island Governor brought the matter to the attention of the Crisis Manager, who subsequently convened an emergency meeting with the relevant Emergency Support Function (ESF) partners to assess the situation and determine whether any measures were required to protect the public.

Given the specialised industrial, environmental and regulatory nature of an incident at a Type IV facility, the Government sought and relied on the technical findings and regulatory assessment of the competent authorities. This approach ensures that information shared with the community is accurate, verified, and responsible.

According to information provided by GTI and the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT), fuel oil leaked from a product pipeline on 21 July 2026 while preparations were being made to transfer the oil to a ship. A technical malfunction, combined with human error, resulted in an estimated 19,000 barrels of fuel oil entering the terminal’s designated containment basins.

The containment basins are designed to collect fuel products in the event of a leak or spill and prevent further spreading. The fuel oil remained within these basins and did not enter the sea or surrounding natural areas.

The liquid fuel oil is being removed using vacuum trucks and temporarily stored in tanks. Contaminated soil is being excavated and placed in containers or drums for later removal.

The ILT is monitoring the clean-up operation and is involved in the investigation into the cause of the incident.

Based on the assessments received, no immediate risk was identified for nearby residents, GTI employees, or the surrounding environment. No toxic vapors were reported to have been released, and no protective action was required from the public.

The Government requested detailed information from GTI, the ILT and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management regarding the scale of the spill, the containment measures, the clean-up operation and any possible effects on public health, air quality, the marine environment and surrounding nature.



The Department of Licensing, Supervision and Enforcement (VTH) assisted with the preparation of the Government’s report on the incident.

Follow-up meetings have since been held daily to review developments and monitor the progress of the clean-up.

A joint meeting involving the Government, GTI, the ILT and the relevant ministries is scheduled for Monday, 3 August, to review the latest developments and determine the next steps.

The Statia Government will continue to follow the situation closely and will inform the community promptly should new information change the current assessment.

The Statia Government thanks the community for its patience and understanding and remains committed to providing accurate and verified information as it becomes available.

Questions and answers

What happened at the GTI terminal?

On 21 July 2026 at approximately 11:15 p.m., a fuel oil spill occurred while GTI was preparing to transfer fuel oil to a ship. According to the preliminary information, a technical malfunction and human error resulted in a valve being open instead of closed.

An estimated 19,000 barrels of fuel oil entered the terminal’s designated containment basins. GTI is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Was this an environmental disaster?

Based on the initial information and assessments received, no. The fuel oil was fully collected within the designated containment basins and did not flow into the sea or surrounding natural areas.

No immediate risk to nearby residents, employees, marine life or surrounding nature was identified. No toxic vapors were reported to have been released.

What action did the Statia Government take?

The Emergency Operations Centre convened a meeting with the relevant Emergency Support Function members to review the incident and determine whether there was a risk to public health, public safety or the environment.

The Government sought verified information from GTI and the ILT regarding the quantity of fuel oil released, the effectiveness of the containment measures, the clean-up operation and any possible impact on public health, air quality, the marine environment and surrounding nature.

The Government relies on the specialized technical expertise and regulatory assessment of the ILT and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. Since the incident was reported, the Government has maintained daily contact with GTI, the ILT and the relevant partners.

Why did the Government rely on the ILT and the Ministry?

An incident involving a large industrial oil-storage terminal requires specialized technical, environmental and regulatory expertise.

The ILT is the competent supervisory authority responsible for monitoring the terminal’s compliance with its environmental permit and the applicable laws and regulations relating to hazardous substances, safety and the environment.

The Statia Government therefore relies on the ILT and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management for the technical and regulatory assessment of the incident.

How is the oil being cleaned up?

The oil is being removed using vacuum trucks and temporarily stored in tanks. Contaminated soil is being excavated and stored in containers or drums for later removal.

The ILT is monitoring the progress of the clean-up operation and remains in contact with the Government and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

How were the authorities informed?

GTI informed the ILT directly after the incident, first by telephone and later through a written incident notification form, as required under the terminal permit.

The ILT subsequently informed the Statia Government. GTI also informed the crisis coordination team of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management as well as local government.

Why was the public not informed immediately?

At the time of the incident, the information provided to the Government by GTI and the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT), the designated supervisory authority for the terminal, indicated that the fuel oil remained within the terminal’s designated containment basins and had not reached the sea or surrounding natural areas.

According to the technical information received, the containment procedures operated as intended. No toxic vapours were reported, no immediate fire risk was identified and no increased risk was identified for nearby residents, employees, nature or marine life. No protective action was required from the public.

The Government’s immediate response therefore focused on convening the relevant Emergency Support Function partners, verifying the facts, confirming that the containment measures remained effective and monitoring the situation with GTI, the ILT and the competent authorities.

The decision not to provide an immediate public update was based on the verified risk assessment available at the time and the finding that no action was required from the public. It did not mean that no Government response was taking place.

What is the role of the ILT at the GTI terminal?

GTI is a Category IV industrial facility. For facilities in this category, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management is the competent authority, with the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate responsible for regulatory supervision and enforcement.

The ILT therefore monitors the clean-up operation, the incident investigation and GTI’s compliance with its environmental permit and the applicable requirements relating to safety, hazardous substances and the environment.

The Statia Government is the competent authority for lower-category facilities, but it is not the permitting or supervisory authority for GTI’s environmental permit. Its role in this incident is to monitor any potential consequences for the community, coordinate the local emergency response, and determine whether any public safety measures should be taken by the public.

(Article 1.3 of the Inrichtingen- en activiteitenbesluit BES (IAB BES)).



Will the ILT visit the terminal?

The ILT has remained in contact with GTI and received an update and preliminary incident analysis on 24 July 2026.

The ILT will also be on Statia from 7 to 11 September 2026 for a previously scheduled inspection together with the Netherlands Labour Inspectorate and the Rotterdam-Rijnmond Safety Region.

The spill, the clean-up operation, the incident investigation, and the measures taken by GTI will be reviewed during that inspection.

What happens if the situation changes?

The Government will continue to follow the clean-up operation and investigation closely. Should new information indicate a change in the risk to residents, public health or the environment, the public will be informed promptly.

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