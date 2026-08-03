ODM/DCOMM to Launch Public Awareness Campaign about Early Warning System Cell Broadcast      

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) in collaboration with the Department of Communication (DCOMM), will be launching on Monday, August 3rd, 2026, a campaign informing the community about the country’s newly developed Early Warning System (EWS).

The EWS is a cell broadcast system via mobile cell broadcast. The actual testing will take place at a later date, while the campaign will sensitize the Sint Maarten community to standard emergency messages and color coding that has been developed.

The information will be available via Public Service Announcements (PSAs) on SXMGOV Radio 107.9 FM; YouTube Videos (YouTube Government of Sint Maarten); Facebook.com/SXMGOV; and the Government’s Website www.sintmaartengov.org

The campaign covers Common Alerting Protocols (CAP) for earthquakes, tsunamis, flooding, storm surge, and tropical storms/hurricanes that pose an imminent threat to the country.

The Early Warning System has been developed as part of Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen national preparedness and community resilience.

Sint Maarten is exposed to multiple hazards, including hurricanes and tropical storms, heavy rainfall and flooding, earthquakes, tsunamis, fires, and public health emergencies.

These events can occur with little warning, making timely and accurate communication essential to protecting lives and property.

The EWS will enable authorities to send real-time alerts directly to mobile phones across the country, providing critical information about potential threats and clear instructions on what actions the public should take.

This system enhances the Government’s ability to quickly reach residents and visitors during emergencies, ensuring that everyone receives the same verified information simultaneously.

The cell phone broadcast test is currently compatible for Android cell phones, however there are some technicalities with iPhone and a resolution is actively being addressed.

Once fully operational, the Early Warning System will serve as a vital communication tool, helping to save lives by providing timely alerts and guidance during emergencies.

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