NRPB Director Claret Connor to be sworn in as Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor – Ruben J. Thompson to assume operational responsibility as Deputy Director

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) announces that Director Claret Connor will be sworn in as Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) on Wednesday, August 5. As Connor assumes his new role, Rueben J. Thompson will assume responsibility for the Bureau’s day-to-day operations in the capacity of Deputy Director.

Connor has served as Director of the NRPB since the Bureau’s formation in January 2019. During his leadership, the Bureau has successfully managed its portfolio of recovery and resilience projects financed through the Sint Maarten Trust Fund on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten.

Over the past seven years, the NRPB has supported the implementation of projects representing investments of approximately US$350 million while strengthening its role in advancing the country’s recovery and resilience efforts.

Since its establishment, the Bureau has evolved into an experienced implementing agency responsible for delivering a diverse portfolio of recovery and resilience projects under the Sint Maarten Trust Fund. Today, it continues to support the Government of Sint Maarten in implementing projects that strengthen infrastructure, public services and long-term resilience across the country.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Director.” said Connor. “I am proud of what the organization has accomplished and grateful to everyone who has contributed to that work over the years. I leave knowing the Bureau is well positioned to continue delivering on its mandate.”

Thompson also joined the NRPB in 2019, he currently serves as Head of the Environmental and Social Department and is a member of the Bureau’s Management Team. “The NRPB has a dedicated team and a clear mandate,” said Thompson. “I look forward to building on the work already underway as we continue implementing projects on behalf of the Government and serving the people of Sint Maarten.”

The NRPB remains committed to supporting the Government of Sint Maarten in delivering recovery and resilience projects that strengthen communities, public services and the country's long-term development.

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