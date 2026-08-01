Now Open: Seas & Scenes: Love the Caribbean Photo Contest with More than $3,000 USD in Prizes 

Caribbean Region — The Seas & Scenes: Love the Caribbean Photo Contest 2026 is now open for entries, inviting photographers of all skill levels to celebrate the beauty, wildlife, people, and sailing culture of the Caribbean through photography. Visit the contest page at

epicislands.org/photo-contest-2026/.

Running August 1–31, 2026, the free-to-enter contest returns for its second year with more than $3,000 USD in prizes and 12 chances to win. Participants may submit up to five original photographs to win first, second, or third place in the following categories:

Caribbean Life & Nature

Sailing, Yachting & Life on the Water

Environmental Impact & Stewardship

Audience Choice – vote up to 5 times daily to help choose winners

An expanded panel of judges with expertise in photography, conservation, sailing, journalism, and Caribbean culture will judge the photos. This year’s expanded judging panel reflects the contest’s growing regional reach and diverse perspectives.

Hosted by the nonprofit Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) in partnership with Caribbean Compass magazine, the contest aims to inspire appreciation for the Caribbean’s unique natural and cultural heritage while highlighting the importance of protecting the natural environments that make the region so remarkable.

“We wanted this to be a mission-driven contest that celebrates the beauty, diversity, and cultures of the Caribbean,” said Tabitha Stadler, Executive Director of EPIC. “It’s exciting to offer it again, because it feels like we are knitting together a community of people who care about conserving these places for future generations.”

Building on the success of its first year, the contest previously drew more than 300 entries spanning 31 Caribbean nations and territories. Celebrating the region’s dynamic landscapes, marine life, and cultural heritage, the entries captivated a global audience – generating over 2,800 votes and demonstrating how deeply these images and stories resonated.

The 2026 contest is proudly supported by sponsors DSL Yachting and IGY Marinas St. Maarten, whose generous support is helping make this year’s expanded contest possible. In addition, prizes were donated by a growing network of businesses and partners who also share a commitment to celebrating and protecting the Caribbean.

The contest is open August 1 through August 31, 2026. To enter, vote, or learn more, visit epicislands.org/photo-contest-2026/.

Like this: Like Loading…