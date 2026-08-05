Home Headlines & Top Stories New Minister of VSA appointed and sworn-in 

New Minister of VSA appointed and sworn-in 

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HARBOUR VIEW, PHILIPSBURG — Today August 5, 2026, the new Minister of Public Health, Social Development and  Labor, Claret Mac Miller Conner was appointed and sworn in by Her Excellency Acting Governor dr. Emiko Bird-Lake.  

Acting Governor Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake gave the following speech:  

Chairlady of Parliament; Prime Minister; President of the Collectivity of Saint Martin; Ministers, Governor of Saba,  Members of Parliament; Chief of Staff of the Prefect of Saint Barthelemy and Saint Martin, Board member of the Audit  Chamber, Secretary general of the Council of Ministers, Vice-President of the Joint Court of Justice; Commander of the  Marines detachment on Sint. Maarten; Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, a blessed good afternoon.  

Today, a year and eight months after the swearing in of Cabinet Mercelina II, we mark a moment that reaches beyond  any single individual. During any governing period, change is inevitable; yet true leadership lies in the deliberate choice  to ensure that such change does not hinder our progress, but instead becomes a catalyst for positive steps forward.  

Mr. Claret Connor, with your acceptance of this post as Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, you  complete the team of the Council of Ministers. By accepting this responsibility, we reaffirm that leadership is not about  power, but about service. It is the commitment to listen, to unite, and to act with wisdom, integrity, and courage. This  office demands steadiness in times of uncertainty, and humanity in times of change. Today marks the beginning of a  new chapter in building this nation together toward a great future.  

Your previous valued experience as Minister of TEATT and VROMI, as Executive Director of the Sint Maarten Chamber  of Commerce, and most recently as Director of the National Recovery Program Bureau, gives the people of Sint Maarten  genuine hope. They look to you with the expectation that you will be honest and objective, demonstrating  professionalism under all circumstances and striving for excellence throughout your tenure as Minister of VSA.  

The people trust that you will act with justice and fairness, remaining true to this country and to yourself. Your judgment  will not be shaped by personal feelings or opinions, but grounded in evidence and facts. It is expected that you conduct  yourself with respect, reliability, and strong work ethics — qualities that define true public service.  A Minister carries not only portfolios, but also the hopes of people seeking progress, stability, and perspective. That  human dimension makes this office not only demanding, but profoundly meaningful.  

The challenges before us are many and complex, yet far from insurmountable. We stand at a crossroads where vision  and determination must meet — where we look ahead toward a future in which justice, sustainability, and opportunity  for all are not aspirations, but lived realities. 

Today, we express our trust. Trust that you as the Minister of VSA, will communicate with transparency and work with  determination toward a future that benefits us all.  

Accepting the function of Minister through the oath which you are about to take in a few moments is:  First, a solemn expression of your commitment to perform your function with integrity;  

Second, your pledge of allegiance to the King and the Kingdom Charter;  

Third, your individual declaration to always uphold the Constitution of Sint Maarten; and finally, your pledge to dedicate  yourself to fostering the wellbeing of the people of Sint Maarten.  

May this oath serve as a compass — a reminder of the responsibility, dignity, and hope carried within this moment.  Congratulations and may God guide you and bless the people of Sint Maarten.  

Please join me as we raise our glasses in unison, serving as a sign of our common support of our newly installed Minister  of Public Health, Social Development and Labor. Cheers! 

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