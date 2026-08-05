MP Lewis Calls for Urgent Action Following the Series of Robberies in broad Daylight

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) Member of Parliament (MP) and Vice Chair of the Justice Committee, Lyndon Lewis has expressed grave concern regarding the recent robberies in broad daylight. One of these robberies was committed in broad daylight, reportedly just steps away from a police station on Union Road, Cole Bay. According to MP Lewis, these crimes committed underscores the growing concerns surrounding public safety and our tourism product in Sint Maarten while raising serious questions that deserve immediate answers from the Minister of Justice and the Government on a whole.

“The fact that some of these robberies were captured on video and has now gone viral only amplifies the fear and frustration being felt throughout our community,” MP Lewis stated. “It is deeply troubling that criminals appear so emboldened that they can commit robberies in the middle of the day, in close proximity to what should be one of the strongest symbols of law enforcement. Incidents like these erode public confidence and create the perception that criminals no longer fear the consequences of their actions.” MP Lewis stated.

MP Lewis said residents have every right to question the status of the nearby police station. If the facility is no longer operational or remains closed, the public deserves full transparency regarding its current use and whether taxpayers’ money continues to be spent on maintaining a building that is not actively serving the community.

“If rent of over 10 thousand USD is still being paid for a facility that is not providing policing services, then the Government has an obligation to explain why, and that every public dollar should be used wisely and should directly contribute to improving public safety and strengthening our law enforcement capabilities.” MP Lewis stated.

MP Lewis emphasized that, rather than maintaining unused facilities, those financial resources could be redirected toward practical crime-fighting initiatives that would have a more immediate impact on public safety, including:

Increasing police patrols in commercial districts and residential communities.

Expanding community policing initiatives to strengthen trust and cooperation between officers and residents.

Installing, upgrading, and properly maintaining surveillance cameras in high-crime areas.

Providing additional equipment, vehicles, and specialized training for police officers.

Improving emergency response capabilities while increasing visible police presence during peak business hours.

MP Lewis noted that the increasing frequency of robberies and other violent crimes has left many residents feeling unsafe and has placed significant stress on the business community.

He further stressed that the Minister of Justice has a responsibility to reassure the public that every available resource is being utilized efficiently, strategically, and in the best interest of the people of Sint Maarten.

This latest robbery, now witnessed by thousands through a viral video, must serve as a wake-up call, and crime prevention requires far more than promises and public statements. It demands decisive leadership, accountability, strategic investment, and the prudent use of public funds. The people of Sint Maarten deserve to feel safe in their communities, and they deserve a Government that will act with urgency to make that happen.” MP Lewis concluded.

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