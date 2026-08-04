Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell and Minister of Education Gumbs Welcomes Sint Maarten Students to the Netherlands for their Academic Journey 

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – On Monday morning August 3rd, 2026, Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell and Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, Hon. Melissa D. Gumbs welcomed 30 Sint Maarten students at Schiphol Airport upon arrival with guidance counselors who now begin their academic journey for the 2026-2027 college year.

The arrival of our Sint Maarten students in the Netherlands marks far more than a change of address — it represents the beginning of a defining chapter in their personal and professional development.

Having completed high school on island, these young people now step into universities and institutions where they will pursue various disciplines.

This journey demands independence, discipline and resilience, as they adapt to a new academic culture, a new climate and a new way of life, often thousands of miles from the support of family.

Yet it is precisely in this environment that they will sharpen the critical thinking, technical expertise and global perspective that modern societies require. Every qualification earned abroad strengthens not only the individual, but the collective capacity of Sint Maarten.

At a reception, Minister Arrindell welcomed the students, “Welcome to your new home away from home! You may have left Sint Maarten only a few hours ago but today mark the beginning of an extraordinary new chapter for every one of you.”

The Minister added, “Choosing to further your studies here in the Netherlands takes courage, vision, and determination. Be proud of reaching this milestone. The years ahead will offer incredible academic growth, new cultures, and lifelong friendships. But let’s be real: there will also be tough days. You will be adjusting to a new educational system, managing independent daily life, and navigating moments of homesickness.

“You are not alone. Lean on your guidance counsellors. Support one another. Ask for help when you need it. Every challenge you overcome here will strengthen your character.

“Never forget who you are or where you come from; you carry the resilience, warmth, and spirit of Sint Maarten with you. You are our ambassadors.”

Minister Arrindell advised the students to stay connected, “…not just when challenges arise, but to celebrate your successes and listen to your ideas. We are actively building a strong, united Sint Maarten student network across the Netherlands.”

The student group is made up of 30 students, 22 young men and eight young women, representing a wide range of academic interests, from Public Administration, Finance, International Business, Medical Imaging, and many other fields.

The largest groups of students will be settling in the cities of Tilburg, The Hague, Eindhoven and Groningen, while others will study in Delft, Rotterdam and Nijmegen.

Minister Arrindell asked the students to stay plugged in by registering with the cabinets Sint Maarten Diaspora Database and to follow the cabinets social media pages which would profile valuable information about upcoming events that they can attend.

The minister concluded her reception speech with, “Your future, our island. Your education is an investment, not only in yourselves, but in the future of Sint Maarten. Whether your career eventually brings you back home or takes you around the world, we hope you will always remain connected to your island.

“Build lasting friendships, challenge yourselves, and never lose sight of the dreams that brought you here today. Welcome to the Netherlands. I wish you every success in your studies, good health, lasting friendships, and an enriching and rewarding experience.”

The minister also shared some practical tips that the students should be aware of as they arrive in their new study and living municipalities throughout the Netherlands.

Like this: Like Loading…