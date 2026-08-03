MINISTER OF FINANCE CONCLUDES BOPP PLACEMENT AND ENCOURAGES CONTINUED INVESTMENT IN SINT MAARTEN’S YOUTH

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Minister of Finance, the Honorable Marinka J. Gumbs, together with her Cabinet, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Business Outreach and Placement Program (BOPP) internship of Ms. Ifechukwude Akams.

Through the Department of Youth Affairs’ Business Outreach and Placement Program, Ms. Akams was afforded the opportunity to complete her work experience placement within the Cabinet of the Minister of Finance. The program serves as an important bridge between education and the workplace by providing young people with practical, hands-on experience in a professional environment.

The Minister also extends her sincere appreciation to the coordinators of the BOPP and the Department of Youth Affairs for yet another successful program. Their continued dedication to creating meaningful opportunities for our young people plays an important role in preparing the next generation of professionals for Sint Maarten.

Throughout her internship, Ms. Akams was exposed to the day-to-day operations of the Ministry and Cabinet, gaining valuable insight into public service, governance, and financial administration. With aspirations of pursuing a career in accounting and becoming a financial auditor, this experience has provided her with a strong foundation as she prepares to continue her academic journey.

Minister Gumbs commended Ms. Akams for the professionalism and commitment she demonstrated during her placement.

“On behalf of my Cabinet, I extend my sincere appreciation to Ms. Akams for the dedication, discipline, and enthusiasm she displayed throughout her internship. She approached every task with professionalism, a willingness to learn, and a genuine passion for personal growth. It has been a pleasure to witness her development, and I wish her every success as she continues her educational journey and works toward achieving her career aspirations.”

The Minister emphasized that investing in young people is one of the most meaningful investments a country can make.

“Our young people are not only the leaders of tomorrow; they are contributors today. By providing opportunities to learn, develop, and gain practical experience, we are helping to prepare a generation that is equipped to contribute meaningfully to the future of Sint Maarten.”

The Ministry of Finance remains committed to supporting programs that provide meaningful opportunities for young people to gain practical experience, develop their talents, and prepare for successful careers. The Ministry will also continue to advocate for initiatives that encourage our students and young professionals to return home and apply their knowledge and expertise in strengthening the institutions that serve the people of Sint Maarten.

Together, let us continue to invest in our youth, because by investing in them today, we are investing in the future of Sint Maarten.

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