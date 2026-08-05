Minister Claret Connor’s Address to the People of Sint Maarten on Assuming Office

Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA)

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Wednesday, August 5, 2026, Claret M.M. Connor took the oath of office as Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA). Following the swearing-in, Minister Connor issued the following address to the people of Sint Maarten:

Fellow Citizens of Sint Maarten,

On Wednesday, August 5, 2026, I took the oath of office as your Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour. I do not take this moment lightly, and I want to begin by saying “thank you” to the Prime Minister and the Board of the URSM, who placed their confidence in me, and to my family, who will once again share me with our beloved Sint Maarten.

I am cognizant that Government is about continuity; the ministries are to serve and contribute to building and enhancing the quality of life and the livelihood of the people of Sint Maarten. As your new Minister, I will build on the work that has been accomplished to date, support the strengthening of our institutions, and work with the dedicated staff of this Ministry in serving our people.

I have served this island before, as a Member of Parliament, as a Minister, and more recently as Director of the National Recovery Program Bureau. In that last role, I had the privilege of working closely for the past 7 ½ years with the Government of Sint Maarten, the Government of the Netherlands, and the World Bank on the country’s recovery projects. At present, the Ministry of VSA, along with MHF and other stakeholders, is in the advanced stages of realizing a fully operational mental health facility, supported by institutional reforms and a long-term strategy for the sector. Against that backdrop, I do not come into the Ministry of VSA as a stranger to some of its work. I come into it knowing the weight of what it carries, and knowing what it will take to meet its overall objectives and obligations.

Our country continues to experience difficult times. I know that many families face insurmountable daily battles, as the cost of living presses harder on households across this island. While much of this is beyond what any one Ministry can solve alone, I understand the anxiety that comes with it for the people who depend on our Ministry on a daily basis: our patients, our seniors, our workers, our most vulnerable families. My first responsibility, starting now, is stability. My job, together with the team at this Ministry, is to make sure that attention turns into results, for their health, their livelihoods, and their wellbeing.

Three priorities will guide this Ministry in the period ahead. They reflect not only the challenges before us, but the commitments by which we will be judged.

In healthcare, we will support our national social and health insurance agency, SZV, in its efforts toward a financially sustainable healthcare system, continuing to reduce our costly dependence on overseas referrals, and carrying forward the ten-year mental health strategy so it becomes reality, not just a document.

In social development, we must protect our seniors, our children, and our most vulnerable, and make sure the safety net this Ministry is charged with actually holds.

In labour, we must stand for fair treatment of our workers while building a business environment where employers and employees alike respect and abide by the labour laws of Sint Maarten. We must ensure that our standards of service, and by extension the quality of the Sint Maarten product, become the envy of the region once again.

I commit to working closely with the business community, our employee organizations, unions, and institutions to enhance standing across all industries. I expect every employer to comply with the rules that govern our country. Compliance with our labour laws is not optional. It is essential to protecting workers, creating a level playing field for businesses, and building a strong, fair, and productive economy where a job in Sint Maarten provides a solid foundation on which people can build a better quality of life.

I ask for your patience as I get to work, and I ask for your honesty when I fall short. I will, at times, and I would rather hear it from you directly and adjust where it is warranted, than have it go unspoken. This Ministry belongs to the people of this country, not to me. I am simply the one entrusted, for now, to lead it. I look forward as well to working closely with my fellow Ministers in the Council of Ministers, in service of that shared responsibility.

To the dedicated staff of VSA, thank you for holding this Ministry together through a difficult period. I look forward to working alongside you, learning from you, and building with you on what you have already carried thus far.

To the people of Sint Maarten: I accept this responsibility with humility, and with a clear understanding that it is a responsibility to you and the generations that will follow, not a reward, and not a favor. I pledge to do my best to earn the trust that has been placed in me.

Thank you, and God bless our beloved Sint Maarten.

Claret M.M. Connor

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA)

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