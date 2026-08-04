Minister Arrindell Welcomes Curaçao’s Newly Appointed Minister Plenipotentiary

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell recently welcomed the newly appointed Minister Plenipotentiary of Curaçao, Sidney C. Justiana, to the Cabinet of Sint Maarten as part of his introductory meetings in The Hague following his arrival in the Netherlands three weeks ago.

The introductory meeting provided an opportunity for both Ministers to exchange views on the role and responsibilities of a Minister Plenipotentiary and discuss their respective priorities and areas of focus for the coming period.

They also reaffirmed the importance of maintaining close cooperation between the Caribbean countries of the Kingdom on matters of mutual interest.

Minister Arrindell stated: “I wish the incoming Minister Plenipotentiary every success and strength as he assumes his new responsibilities. I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our islands, in the Netherlands, for the benefit of our respective communities.”

As a token of appreciation, Minister Arrindell presented Minister Justiana with a copy of Saint Martin | Sint Maarten: Vintage Photography, a publication showcasing the shared history and cultural heritage of the island.

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