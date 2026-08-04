KPSM Seeks Public’s Assistance in Identifying Armed Robbery Suspects

SINT MAARTEN — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), in cooperation with the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten (OM SXM), is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved in two attempted armed robberies at the Carrefour Express supermarket in Jordan Village during June 2026.

Investigators from KPSM’s Armed Robbery Department believe the same suspects may be responsible for both incidents.

During the first attempted robbery, two suspects with their faces covered approached a cashier from behind. One suspect pointed a handgun at the employee while demanding that the cash register be opened. The suspects fled the scene on a black scooter.

In the second incident, two armed suspects again entered the supermarket with their faces concealed, threatened employees, and fled the scene in a blue Hyundai i10.

As part of the ongoing investigation, several photographs of the suspects accompany this press release. KPSM urges anyone who recognizes the individuals, has information about the black scooter or the blue Hyundai i10, or witnessed anything suspicious in the Jordan Village area around the time of these incidents, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KPSM Tip Line at 9300, call the Police Station at +1 (721) 542-2222, visit the nearest police station, or send a private message through the KPSM Facebook page. All information will be treated confidentially.

Every piece of information, no matter how small, may be the key to identifying those responsible and bringing them to justice.

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