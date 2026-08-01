KPSM Investigating Armed Robbery at Business on Union Road

SINT MAARTEN — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is actively investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at a business establishment located on Union Road, a short distance from the French border.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., the Central Police Dispatch received several calls reporting an ongoing robbery at a business situated near the roundabout on Union Road.

In response, several police patrols and detectives were immediately dispatched to the location. The preliminary investigation indicated that three male suspects, all dressed in dark-colored clothing, arrived at the business in an older-model gray-colored vehicle. Two of the suspects exited the vehicle and entered the establishment, while the third suspect remained inside the vehicle.

Upon realizing that a robbery was taking place, the employees of the business managed to escape through the rear of the establishment. The suspects subsequently robbed the business and fled the scene in the waiting vehicle in an unknown direction before police arrived.

Detectives and members of the Forensic Department processed the scene and have since launched an extensive investigation into the incident. At this stage, investigators are reviewing available evidence and following up on information received.

KPSM is appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information that could assist in identifying the suspects or the vehicle involved to come forward. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Police Force of Sint Maarten by calling +1 (721) 542-2222 or the anonymous Tip Line at 9300. Information can also be provided directly to the Detective Department.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten reminds the community that public cooperation remains vital in solving violent crimes and bringing those responsible to justice.

The investigation into this armed robbery is ongoing. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

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