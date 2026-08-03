KPSM ARRESTS TWO SUSPECTS FOLLOWING HOME INVASION IN POINT BLANCHE

POINT BLANCHE, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — KPSM officers arrested two male suspects, identified by their initials J.K.F. and Y.L.H., believed to be involved in a home invasion that occurred on Monday afternoon, August 3, 2026, in the Point Blanche area.

The incident occurred shortly before 2:00 p.m., when the Central Police Dispatch received multiple emergency calls reporting that a residence in the Point Blanche area had been forcibly entered. Several police patrols, together with detectives from the Detective Department, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Initial investigations revealed that three suspects, all dressed in dark clothing, forced their way into the residence, where they bound and ill-treated an elderly female occupant before fleeing the scene. Information received by responding officers indicated that the suspects were believed to be hiding in nearby bushes.

Given the violent nature of the crime, officers immediately secured and cordoned off the area before launching a search operation in the area. officers searched the surrounding vegetation and terrain.

Following a lengthy search, officers successfully located and arrested J.K.F. and Y.L.H., whose descriptions matched those provided by witnesses. Both suspects were taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they remain in detention pending further questioning by detectives.

The third suspect remains outstanding, and efforts to locate and apprehend this individual are ongoing.

Personnel of the Forensic Department also responded to the scene to process evidence and assist detectives with the ongoing investigation.

KPSM wishes to make it abundantly clear that violent home invasions will be investigated with the highest priority. Every available investigative and operational resource will be utilized to identify, locate, arrest, and bring before the courts every individual responsible for these crimes.

The rapid arrest of J.K.F. and Y.L.H. demonstrates KPSM’s commitment to responding decisively to violent criminal activity. Detectives continue to work to identify the third suspect.

KPSM also thanks the members of the public whose prompt reporting and cooperation greatly assisted officers during the response.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity or whereabouts of the outstanding suspect is urged to contact the Police Force of Sint Maarten at +1 (721) 542-2222, the anonymous Tip Line at 9300, or their nearest police station. All information will be treated with the confidentiality.

KPSM remains committed to safeguarding the people of Sint Maarten. Those who commit violent crimes against our residents should know that they will be relentlessly pursued and brought before the justice system.

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