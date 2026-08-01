KPSM Arrests Three Suspects and Confiscates Firearms During Early Morning Control. 

SINT MAARTEN — As part of the Police Force of Sint Maarten’s continued efforts to combat the illegal possession of firearms and reduce firearm-related violence on the island, KPSM officers arrested three individuals during an early morning operation on Friday, July 31, 2026.

At approximately 1:10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2026, the Central Police Dispatch received information regarding two males, both dressed entirely in black clothing, who were reportedly hanging out in the area of several closed food stalls located at Walter Plantz Square on Front Street. In response to the report, several police patrols were dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, officers observed two male individuals dressed in black clothing together with one female standing near one of the closed food stalls. As officers approached, one of the male suspects immediately fled toward the rear of the stalls. One of the responding officers pursued the suspect on foot. After a brief search of the area, the suspect was located hiding behind one of the stalls and was taken into custody.

During a subsequent search of the immediate area, officers discovered a firearm concealed underneath a garbage bin. The weapon was immediately confiscated.

Based on the circumstances surrounding the incident, all three individuals were arrested for violations of the Firearms Ordinance. The arrested suspects have been identified by their initials as A.A.C., S.A.E., and D.S.H.

The two male suspects are known to law enforcement, as both have previously been arrested for offenses involving the illegal possession of firearms.

All three suspects were transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they remain in custody pending further investigation. The recovered firearm has been confiscated for forensic examination.

KPSM remains fully committed to its ongoing fight against the illegal possession of firearms and firearm-related violence. The removal of illegal weapons from the streets continues to be one of the Force’s highest operational priorities in ensuring the safety and security of the community.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

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