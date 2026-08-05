Honorable Minister of Finance Marinka J. Gumbs Announces 237 Taxpayers Have Taken Advantage of 24 Month Tax Payment Plan

The Honorable Minister of Finance, Marinka J. Gumbs, is pleased to provide an update on the Government’s 24-month tax payment arrangement, introduced on February 16, 2026, to provide taxpayers with greater flexibility in settling their outstanding tax obligations.

Since the introduction of the initiative, 237 taxpayers have taken advantage of the 24-month payment plan. Minister Gumbs welcomed this positive response, noting that it reflects a willingness among taxpayers to meet their obligations when practical and manageable payment solutions are available.

The 24-month payment arrangement was introduced in direct response to concerns raised by taxpayers, many of whom indicated that the previous nine-month payment period did not provide sufficient time to comfortably settle their outstanding tax obligations. The extension to 24 months demonstrates the Ministry’s commitment to listening to the public and implementing practical solutions that support taxpayers while promoting voluntary compliance.

Minister Gumbs acknowledged those concerns and emphasized that, while Government has responded by providing a longer repayment period, taxpayers are encouraged not to wait until the final months of the program to submit their applications.

“We heard the concerns of taxpayers who told us that nine months was simply not enough time. That is why we introduced the 24-month payment arrangement. We listened, and we acted. I now encourage everyone who wishes to benefit from this opportunity not to wait until the last minute. By applying early, taxpayers can begin regularizing their tax affairs through manageable monthly payments and avoid the rush as the deadline approaches,” Minister Gumbs stated.

Taxpayers with outstanding tax obligations are encouraged to contact the Tax Administration to learn more about the available payment options. Applications for the 24-month payment arrangement will be accepted until December 31, 2026.

Minister Gumbs thanked the 237 taxpayers who have already taken advantage of the initiative and encouraged others to do the same while the program remains available.

“The Ministry of Finance remains committed to fostering voluntary tax compliance by providing a fair, practical, and accessible tax system that supports taxpayers while strengthening the country’s public finances,” Minister Gumbs concluded.

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